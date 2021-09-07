The Texas Whistleblower Abortion Site Is Having Problems

A protest against the new, ultra-restrictive Texas abortion law. Photo: Sergio Flores For The Washington Post/Getty Images

ProLifeWhistleblower.com has had a turbulent existence in its short run.

When the site first appeared, it was also predictably flooded with fake complaints from people outraged with SB 8, the state’s simultaneously clever and dystopian regulation that allows residents to sue for damages anyone who has had a hand in performing or facilitating a post-six-weeks abortion to the state. The website, which is meant to provide a place for Texans to rat out their fellow residents, is offline once again, after running afoul of website-registration providers who have said it violates their terms of service. For now, the site directs to the general landing page for its parent organization, the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life.

“We’re exploring various long-term plans for the domain registration,” the site’s spokesperson, Kimberlyn Schwartz, told the Washington Post.

The site was first forced to go dark last week, after the popular domain registrar GoDaddy booted it from its servers citing privacy concerns. It then pinged to a different hosting provider, Digital Ocean, which promptly kicked it off for similar reasons, and then to Epik, which has hosted right-wing sites like Gab, Parler, and 8Chan. But even Epik wasn’t cool with outing people for exercising their rights — or former rights — under Roe v. Wade.

On Sunday, the Biden administration announced steps to protect women who have abortions in Texas, without mounting a full challenge to Texas’s law.