World’s Most Negative Place Expands Tipping Policy

The center of good cheer. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Twitter announced on Wednesday that it would make its Tips feature available to everyone this week and that Bitcoin will now be accepted.

The company, which has long had trouble monetizing its product, will roll out the feature to iPhone users this week and Android users soon after. Users can pin a link to their profiles that accepts all manner of payment, including Venmo, CashApp, and now, cryptocurrency. The feature has been available to a select few users since May. In a blog post, Twitter cheerily explained why users might find Tips useful:

Whether you want to tip your favorite account because you adore their commentary, send some love to an emerging comedy creator for their hilarious Tweets, help a small business owner through a difficult time, give to an important cause — whatever you want to support (and we know you already have some ideas), Tips is here to help you do it.

It is unclear whether anyone who works at Twitter has ever been on Twitter.