Vaccine Mandate for New York City Teachers Delayed by Federal Appeals Court

Students arrive for the first day of in-person classes at a public school in the Bronx on September 13. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The COVID-vaccine mandate for New York City teachers and school staff, which had been set to take effect at midnight on Monday, will be delayed following a temporary injunction by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. On Friday night, the federal appeals court blocked enforcement of the mandate until a a panel of three judges can review the case, which is currently scheduled to happen on Wednesday.

New York City Department of Education’s more than 150,000 employees are already required to submit either proof of vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-test result. The new mandate, announced in late August, removed the test-out option. More than 90 percent of teachers have already been vaccinated, but the vaccination rate for school staff members — including custodial staff, school lunch workers, and other personnel — is much lower (roughly 82 percent as of this weekend, according to the New York Times). Chalkbeat reported Saturday that some 30,000 DOE employees, including 10,000 teachers, still hadn’t submitted proof of vaccination.

There had been concerns that Monday’s mandate deadline would lead to teacher and staff shortages at schools across the city, and unions representing DOE employees have been pushing to delay enforcement of the mandate, in addition to opposing having a mandate without the test-out at all.

A DOE spokesperson said on Saturday that the city was confident the new stricter mandate, which had faced at least two unsuccessful legal challenges before the federal appeals court’s injunction, would ultimately be upheld.