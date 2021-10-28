Cuomo Charged With Allegedly Groping His Assistant When Governor

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Andrew Cuomo has been criminally charged for allegedly groping an executive assistant in his office when he was the governor of New York, according to court papers filed Thursday. Cuomo, 63, faces one count of forcible touching, a misdemeanor. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Cuomo had previously denied any wrongdoing.

An investigator with the Albany County sheriff’s office filed the complaint against the former governor. This bombshell first ignited confusion after a spokesperson for the court told the Albany Times-Union that the complaint had been filed erroneously. The apparent error was the failure to redact the alleged victim’s name, but the woman had previously revealed her identity publicly as Brittany Commisso, Cuomo’s executive assistant who had previously filed a report with the sheriff’s office alleging the conduct described in the complaint.

Commisso said Cuomo had attacked her in late 2019 inside the governor’s mansion, where she worked, after she was summoned to his office. Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse and cupped it over her breast, she said, before she pulled away and told him, “You’re crazy.”

“What he did to me was a crime; he broke the law,” she told CBS News after pressing charges. Commisso said she hadn’t spoken up about the alleged attack at the time, fearing she would face retaliation including the loss of her job. That changed last March after Cuomo denied a torrent of sexual-misconduct allegations in a speech that caused Commisso to break down in front of co-workers and relay to them what she said he did. The allegations eventually made their way to investigators tasked with investigating Cuomo by Attorney General Letitia James’s office. They produced a damning report accusing Cuomo of sexually harassing nearly a dozen women, in and out of state government. A week after the report was published in August, Cuomo buckled to the enormous pressure to resign.

Cuomo had previously denied Commisso’s allegations, saying in a taped message following the report, “Let me be clear: That never happened.”