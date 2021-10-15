British Lawmaker Stabbed to Death During Meeting With Constituents

Sir David Amess, a Member of Parliament, was stabbed multiple times Friday and died of his injuries, according to authorities. The BBC reported that the 69-year-old member of the Conservative Party was meeting with constituents in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex when the attack occurred. He represented Southend West.
In an initial statement, the Essex Police said they were called to the scene following “reports of a stabbing.” The department said that the victim had died and later confirmed that it was Amess. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a knife was recovered. The Essex Police said they’re not currently looking for any additional suspects.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Amess “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics.”
“We’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague,” Johnson said.
Amess is the second British lawmaker to be killed within the past five years. Jo Cox, a 41-year-old member of the Labour Party, was murdered in 2016 by Thomas Mair, a far-right extremist. Mair was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.
The Jo Cox Foundation, which was formed in her honor, said in a statement that its members were “horrified” to hear about the attack on Amess.
“We are thinking of him, his family, and loved ones at this distressing time,” the foundation said.