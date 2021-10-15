British Lawmaker Stabbed to Death During Meeting With Constituents

Photo: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

Sir David Amess, a Member of Parliament, was stabbed multiple times Friday and died of his injuries, according to authorities. The BBC reported that the 69-year-old member of the Conservative Party was meeting with constituents in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex when the attack occurred. He represented Southend West.

In an initial statement, the Essex Police said they were called to the scene following “reports of a stabbing.” The department said that the victim had died and later confirmed that it was Amess. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a knife was recovered. The Essex Police said they’re not currently looking for any additional suspects.

A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in #LeighonSea.



We were called to Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm.



Sadly, a man later died.



A man was arrested at the scene.



We are not looking for anyone else.



Read more: https://t.co/CR8vYv8yuR pic.twitter.com/llSd1Tr0H7 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 15, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Amess “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics.”

“We’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague,” Johnson said.

Amess is the second British lawmaker to be killed within the past five years. Jo Cox, a 41-year-old member of the Labour Party, was murdered in 2016 by Thomas Mair, a far-right extremist. Mair was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.

The Jo Cox Foundation, which was formed in her honor, said in a statement that its members were “horrified” to hear about the attack on Amess.

“We are thinking of him, his family, and loved ones at this distressing time,” the foundation said.