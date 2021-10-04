Dead Birds Wash Ashore After Huge California Oil Spill

An aerial view of crews using absorption booms to soak up and contain oil in Huntington Beach’s Talbert Channel, the entrance where ocean water flows into the ecologically sensitive Talbert Marsh. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A massive oil spill caused by a leak from an underwater pipeline has dispersed about 126,000 gallons of crude into the Southern California ocean, killing wildlife and closing area beaches.

The leak, reported on Saturday morning, happened on an offshore platform about five miles off Huntington Beach in Southern California. It has created an oil expanse of about 8,320 acres, per the Los Angeles Times, and has seeped into an ecological preserve in Huntington Beach.

Dead birds and fish began washing onto the shore over the weekend, and many area beaches, including in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, closed to the public. Orange County health officials put out an advisory telling people who had experienced “adverse symptoms” as a result of the oil to seek medical attention. Oil is expected to keep washing ashore in the area for several days.

The pipeline, operated by Amplify Energy, has been switched off, and the company’s CEO Martyn Willsher said on Sunday that the leaking had stopped. The Coast Guard, which is attempting to help clean up the mess, said that more than 3,000 gallons had been removed from the water so far. But crews are still trying to determine where the breach originally occurred on the pipeline, which stretches 17 miles, and what caused it.

“In a year that has been filled with incredibly challenging issues, this oil spill constitutes one of the most devastating situations that our community has dealt with in decades,” Huntington Beach mayor Kim Carr said.