FDA Approves ‘Mix-and-Match’ Boosters for All Vaccines

Shots, shots, shots. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The FDA announced Wednesday that it will allow booster shots to be given to individuals who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19. The agency previously approved the use of boosters for Pfizer’s vaccine. All three may be used to boost each other.

Under the newly amended emergency-use authorizations, a Moderna booster can be given six months after the first two doses to those 65 years or older and to all adults at “high risk of severe COVID-19” or that have a greater risk of exposure due to their place of employment.

In a change from the Moderna and Pfizer shots, the FDA authorized boosters for all adult recipients of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months after the initial dose. Additionally, the FDA will now allow mixing and matching, where individuals receive a booster dose from a different vaccine type from their original shot.

Boosters may be available by the end of this week, according to the Washington Post, pending the expected sign off of CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and a review by CDC advisers, who may give more detailed advice.