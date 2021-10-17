Group of American Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti: What We Know

Christian Aid Ministries’s office in Berlin, Ohio. Photo: Tom E. Puskar/AP/Shutterstock

A group of 17 mostly American missionaries and their family members was kidnapped by gang members in Haiti on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Details about the alleged kidnapping — which comes amid an unprecedented wave of kidnappings in the deeply troubled country — remain sparse as of Sunday. Below is what we know so far.

Who was kidnapped

A group of 17 Christian missionaries, including three children, were reportedly kidnapped on Saturday while traveling by bus outside Port-au-Prince. The victims include 16 Americans and one Canadian, according to a Haitian human rights group that monitors kidnapping in the country. Two Haitian nationals may have also been kidnapped, a “person familiar with the abduction” told the Washington Post.

All the missionaries are associated with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, which apparently sent out a “prayer alert” audio recording to other religious missions on Saturday which said that men, women, and children were being held by an armed gang, according to the Post. The minute-long message stated that “The mission field director and the American embassy are working to see what can be done.”

While Christian Aid Ministries has not yet responded to multiple publications’ requests for comment, a former field director for group, Dan Hooley, told the New York Times on Sunday that all of the adults were staff members of the aid organization, and that the group was taken after leaving an orphanage.

The Post also reports that “[a] person familiar with the matter said that one of the abducted Americans had posted a call for help in a WhatsApp group as the kidnapping was occurring. ‘Please pray for us!! We are being held hostage, they kidnapped our driver. Pray pray pray. We don’t know where they are taking us,’ the message read.”

Neither Haitian authorities nor the U.S. State Department has officially confirmed the kidnapping as of midday Sunday. Haiti National Police spokeswoman Marie-Michelle Verrier told the Miami Herald that the agency had not been able to confirm the abduction: “We have no information and no one has filed a report,” she said. An unnamed senior U.S. official told the Associated Press that the U.S. is working with Haitian authorities to try to resolve the situation. “The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State. We are aware of these reports and have nothing additional to offer at this time,” the State Department said in a statement on Saturday night.

Notorious “400 Mawozo” gang may be behind the kidnapping

The Post reports that according to organizations that monitor kidnappings in Haiti, the missionaries were abducted by members of a gang called 400 Mawozo which has repeatedly targeted religious groups and has been increasingly conducting mass kidnappings. The gang apparently controls parts of Ganthier, a community east of Port-au-Prince where the missionaries were kidnapped on Saturday. The Miami Herald adds:

[The gang] operates in the area of Croix-des-Bouquets and is known for attacking vehicles and kidnapping people from cars and buses.

“This is the type of kidnapping that 400 Mawozo do; we call it a collective kidnapping where they kidnap any entire bus or car,” said Gedeon Jean, who runs the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights in Port-au-Prince, which monitors kidnapping in the country. Jean said the gang is responsible for about 80% of the kidnappings taking place in Haiti.

Haiti’s wave of kidnappings

At least 628 kidnappings have been reported in Haiti since January, according to data collected by the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, including a 300 percent rise since July. (The number of kidnappings reported to Haiti’s National Police this year is lower: 328 through August, according to a recent UN report.)

The Washington Post notes that Haiti — which continues to suffer from a power vacuum in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July — has the world’s highest kidnapping rate per capita:

Recorded kidnappings so far this year have spiked sixfold over the same period last year, as criminals have nabbed doctors on their way to work, preachers delivering sermons, entire busloads of people in transit — even police on patrol. The surge that this year has been so big that Port-au-Prince is now posting more kidnappings in absolute terms than vastly larger Bogotá, Mexico City and São Paulo combined, according to the consulting firm Control Risks.

Saddled with endemic poverty and violence, Haiti is no stranger to kidnapping waves. But as armed gangs allegedly linked to politicians and private business interests have strengthened, now controlling swaths of the nation, analysts say the current wave is by far the worst in Haiti’s history.

This post has been updated.