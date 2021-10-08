Jon Gruden Made Racist Remark About NFL Union Leader in Email

Raiders coach Jon Gruden. Photo: Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden made a racist comment in a 2011 email while referring to NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is black, the Wall Street Journal revealed on Friday. Gruden, then an ESPN analyst, sent the email to Bruce Allen, the then president of the franchise now known as the Washington Football Team. The message was uncovered amid a workplace misconduct investigation into the team, which included league executives reviewing hundreds of thousands of emails.

Gruden wrote in the email, referring to Smith, that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.”

Per the report:

A review of other emails in the same thread did not make it clear what prompted Gruden’s comment. The email chain initially began with several people discussing a TMZ story about Tiger Woods splitting with his longtime caddie. The discussion then shifted to NFL matters, although the context of the remarks was not clear.

Gruden told the Journal he didn’t remember writing the email, but apologized for the language he used. “I’m really sorry,” Gruden said, adding that he was “upset” over the direction labor negotiations were headed at the time. He claimed that he sometimes uses the term “rubber lips” to refer to people who he thinks are lying, but that he went “too far” and “used a horrible way of explaining it.”

“I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years,” Gruden told the Journal. “I’m ashamed I insulted De Smith,” Gruden also told ESPN on Friday. “I never had a racial thought when I used it,” he added. “I’m embarrassed by what’s out there. I certainly never meant for it to sound that bad.”

Smith told the Journal that “This is not the first racist comment that I’ve heard and it probably will not be the last.”

“This is a thick skin job for someone with dark skin, just like it always has been for many people who look like me and work in corporate America,” he continued. “You know people are sometimes saying things behind your back that are racist just like you see people talk and write about you using thinly coded and racist language.”

It is not yet clear if Gruden will face disciplinary action over the email, which both the NFL and Raiders publicly rebuked on Friday.

“The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values,” an NFL spokesperson said in response to the report. “We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis called Gruden’s email “disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for.” Davis said the team is “reviewing it along with other materials provided to us today by the NFL. We are addressing the matter with Coach Gruden and will have no further comment at this time.”

According to the Journal, “The NFL is reviewing Gruden’s status with the Raiders for potential discipline, a person familiar with the matter said.” The 58-year-old coach is currently four years into a 10-year contract with the Raiders. The team is scheduled to play a home game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.