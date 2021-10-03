Kyrsten Sinema Followed Into Bathroom by Protesters

Photo: Getty Images

The obstructionist members of the Senate Democratic Caucus have been facing some in-person pushback for their failure to move President Biden’s agenda forward — or come up with any tangible reasons for threatening to unravel the administration’s signature effort before it can be put together. Last week, Joe Manchin was accosted by protesters for pushing to cut down the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill, as the senator doused in coal money explained from the deck of his $250,000 houseboat why he was against Medicare expansion.

The protesters on the Potomac respected Manchin’s privacy a whole lot more than the activists who confronted Kyrsten Sinema this weekend on the campus of Arizona State University. On Sunday, after flying home on Friday from Washington, D.C., for a doctor’s appointment and a fundraiser for her political action committee, Sinema was at ASU, where she is a lecturer at the school of social work. When approached by activists with the social-justice group LUCHA Arizona, she replied “Actually, I am heading out” before walking into a bathroom, where she was followed by several members of the group who encouraged her to support the $3.5 trillion version of the infrastructure bill. One activist, who identified herself as Blanca, also encouraged Sinema to help establish a pathway to citizenship for undocumented migrants, describing how her grandparents were deported following a stop made legal by SB-1070, the state bill which effectively encourages racial profiling. (Several immigration provisions included in the bill were voided by the Senate parliamentarian last week.) A second video also showed the group confronting Sinema as she headed to a classroom.

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. "in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070...my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn't able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

We wouldn't have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She's been completely inaccessible. We're sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.

“Build back better, back the bill!" pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

“We need to hold you accountable to what you told us, what you promised us,” Blanca told Sinema. The senator, who has not really provided a concrete political reason to her colleagues for why she is holding up the bill — and setting herself up for a primary challenge down the line — did not respond to the young activists.