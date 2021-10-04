Confused Nation Keeps Refreshing As Facebook, Instagram Disappear: Updates

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photos: Getty Images

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp experienced massive outages on Monday after a technical problem of some kind knocked the sites off the internet. The mysterious outage, which began around 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time, knocked all the social-media behemoth’s apps and services offline, sending countless users in search of engagement dopamine rushes wherever else they could find them. Below are updates on this ongoing crisis.

Zuck’s wealth and Facebook’s revenue are taking a hit

Bloomberg reports:

Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by more than $6 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.’s flagship products offline.

A selloff sent the social-media giant’s stock plummeting 4.9% on Monday, adding to a drop of about 15% since mid-September. The stock slide on Monday sent Zuckerberg’s worth down to $121.6 billion, dropping him below Bill Gates to No. 5 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s down from almost $140 billion in a matter of weeks, according to the index.

$100,000,000.00



^ the amount of money Facebook has lost in ad revenue since their outages began approximately 6 hours ago.



—



$48,794,713,658.55



^ the amount of value Facebook's $FB stock has lost since the outages began. — William LeGate (@williamlegate) October 4, 2021

For more on the whistleblower’s allegations during Sunday night’s 60 Minutes broadcast, head here.

Hitting the reset button?

Just like a home internet router:

Facebook has dispatched a small team to one of its California data centers to try and manually reset its servers in an attempt to fix the problem.



(It's chaos to even try to contact folks, but people are resorting to zoom, discord etc) https://t.co/nb06SFdmR3 — rat king (@MikeIsaac) October 4, 2021

How is Twitter handling the overflow?

The alternative platform got a little glitchy on Monday afternoon:

Probably less amusement now at Twitter HQ as their systems are apparently straining under the weight of all the extra users coming from FB/Whatsapp/Instagram. Twitter is in danger of being the next domino.



See y'all on MeWe 👋 — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) October 4, 2021

The outage has also crippled Facebook’s workforce

Not only are Facebook's services and apps down for the public, its internal tools and communications platforms, including Workplace, are out as well. No one can do any work. Several people I've talked to said this is the equivalent of a "snow day" at the company. — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) October 4, 2021

The outage has apparently seriously hamstrung the company’s employees:

Was just on phone with someone who works for FB who described employees unable to enter buildings this morning to begin to evaluate extent of outage because their badges weren’t working to access doors. — Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) October 4, 2021

another factor adding to the chaos: per a Source, Facebook employees can't receive external emails right now



i imagine this will not make it easier to get things back online — rat king (@MikeIsaac) October 4, 2021

Technical difficulties, not an attack

According to our savvy colleagues at the Verge, the technical issue is apparently the result of DNS problems — not some kind of nefarious attack, though Facebook has not, as of Monday afternoon, officially confirmed the cause.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

According to the New York Times, “Two Facebook security team members, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said it was unlikely that a cyberattack caused the issues … because the technology behind the apps was still different enough that one hack was not likely to affect all of them at once.”

The downtime has been a boon for Twitter jokes

Instagram and Facebook users checking out Twitter while they’re down pic.twitter.com/MGZoRYmRXl — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 4, 2021

People making jokes about the Facebook services going down make me sick. Anyone who was using an Oculus headset at the time is currently trapped in VR, and if they die there then they die in real life. — Gavin Young (@GavinDYoung) October 4, 2021

Twitter itself, meanwhile, is having some fun during its moment in the sun as one of the few social media platforms left standing:

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

This post has been updated.