Confused Nation Keeps Refreshing As Facebook, Instagram Disappear: Updates

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp experienced massive outages on Monday after a technical problem of some kind knocked the sites off the internet. The mysterious outage, which began around 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time, knocked all the social-media behemoth’s apps and services offline, sending countless users in search of engagement dopamine rushes wherever else they could find them. Below are updates on this ongoing crisis.
Zuck’s wealth and Facebook’s revenue are taking a hit
Bloomberg reports:
Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by more than $6 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.’s flagship products offline.
A selloff sent the social-media giant’s stock plummeting 4.9% on Monday, adding to a drop of about 15% since mid-September. The stock slide on Monday sent Zuckerberg’s worth down to $121.6 billion, dropping him below Bill Gates to No. 5 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s down from almost $140 billion in a matter of weeks, according to the index.
For more on the whistleblower’s allegations during Sunday night’s 60 Minutes broadcast, head here.
Hitting the reset button?
Just like a home internet router:
How is Twitter handling the overflow?
The alternative platform got a little glitchy on Monday afternoon:
The outage has also crippled Facebook’s workforce
The outage has apparently seriously hamstrung the company’s employees:
Technical difficulties, not an attack
According to our savvy colleagues at the Verge, the technical issue is apparently the result of DNS problems — not some kind of nefarious attack, though Facebook has not, as of Monday afternoon, officially confirmed the cause.
According to the New York Times, “Two Facebook security team members, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said it was unlikely that a cyberattack caused the issues … because the technology behind the apps was still different enough that one hack was not likely to affect all of them at once.”
The downtime has been a boon for Twitter jokes
Twitter itself, meanwhile, is having some fun during its moment in the sun as one of the few social media platforms left standing:
This post has been updated.