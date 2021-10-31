Possible Service Disruptions Loom As NYC Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect

People walk past the station house of Fire Engine 1 on Friday in Manhattan. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Well over 20,000 New York City employees may be forced to take unpaid leave on Monday in accordance with the city’s vaccine mandate. Though 91 percent of the city’s municipal workforce had gotten at least one COVID vaccine shot as of Saturday night, those who haven’t will be sent home without pay if they report for work on Monday when the city starts enforcing the order. While there has been a late surge of vaccinations, some city workers have already been calling in sick over the past week — likely to protest the mandate — prompting some city service disruptions. Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose Gracie Mansion home has been the site of ongoing protests by city workers against the mandate, has vowed that the city won’t back down. City officials have insisted they have prepared for possible labor shortages on Monday. Below are the latest developments.

The latest numbers

As of Friday’s deadline, 26,600 of the city’s 378,000 employees still hadn’t reported receiving at least one shot of a COVID vaccine. By 6 p.m. Sunday, that number had dropped to 22,800 workers, according to city data compiled by Gothamist. The vast majority of the city’s workforce is vaccinated — most agencies’ workforces are at least 90 percent vaccinated — and most city employees had already been vaccinated before the mandate was ordered on October 20. Since then, well over 26,000 additional employees have received at least one dose.

Big gaps among first responders

According to Gothamist, 12,000 employees of the city’s first responder agencies hadn’t gotten a shot as of Saturday night. 3,900 employees of the New York Fire Department remained unvaccinated, including, as of Sunday night, a stunning 25 percent of the department’s firefighters, many of whom have been taking sick leave to protest the mandate (more on that below). 16 percent (8,300 employees) of the New York Police Department and 16 percent of the city’s FDNY EMS workers also still hadn’t gotten a shot either.

18 percent of sanitation workers remain unvaccinated

Nearly one in five members of the New York Department of Sanitation’s workforce remained unvaccinated as of Saturday night. Despite a large surge in reported shots late last week, 21 percent of DSNY employees still hadn’t gotten a shot as of Friday’s deadline. Another 3 percent of the workforce got a shot by Sunday night at 6 p.m.

Alleged sickout closed multiple FDNY companies over the weekend

More than 2,000 of the FDNY’s 11,000 employees have taken sick days over the past week in apparent protest against the mandate, putting a strain on the department and forcing it to move staff around to maintain operations.

The New York Post reported Saturday that 26 firehouses across the city had been shuttered because of the staff shortage, according to Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis and city council member Joe Borelli. (Both Staten Island lawmakers oppose the mandate.) The city has denied the report, claiming that, technically, no full firehouses were closed, just companies within those firehouses — though it’s not clear how much distinction there is in that difference. Per the Post: “FDNY spokesman Jim Long said the closings are not permanent, describing the companies as ‘temporarily out of service’ and the situation as ‘fluid’ since it was shifting firefighters to units where they were needed.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio called the Post report a “lie” in a tweet on Sunday. “FDNY has NOT closed any firehouses,” Press Secretary Danielle Filson said. “The vast majority of FDNY employees have gotten vaccinated. Response times remain strong, availability has not been impacted.”

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigiro blasted the alleged protest in a statement on Saturday. “Irresponsible bogus sick leave by some of our members is creating a danger for New Yorkers and their fellow firefighters,” he said. “They need to return to work or risk the consequences of their actions.”

In a Sunday interview with the New York Times, Uniformed Firefighters Association president Andrew Ansbro denied that an organized sickout was underway. The union leader claimed instead that hundreds of firefighters were experiencing flu-like side effects from getting vaccinated.

Garbage pick-up delays persist

A DSNY spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the department was still experiencing service delays following days of reports that trash wasn’t being picked up on time across the city. Earlier last week, Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson acknowledged the delays and said some trucks were coming back half full from certain neighborhoods in Brooklyn as well as all of Staten Island. He indicated the vaccine mandate was to blame, but did not say the slowdown was being coordinated. He said it was due to “miscommunication” as the mandate deadline approached.

VIDEO: Garbage is piling up on New York City streets in Brooklyn and Staten Island as sanitation workers delay garbage collection ahead of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline ordered by Mayor Bill de Blasio for city employees pic.twitter.com/4cOkZls9ba — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 29, 2021

The number of 311 service requests regarding missed trash pickups skyrocketed to 1,200 on Tuesday, and then more than double that on Friday, Gothamist reports. The DSNY spokesperson said Friday that all days off had been cancelled and the department’s workers were being put on 12-hour shifts to address the delays.

The NYPD has also had to shift officers to address mandate-related staff shortages

An unnamed NYPD detective told Gothamist that the department, which currently has an 84 percent vaccination rate, has had to redeploy personnel to address staffing issues caused by vaccine holdouts. There have also been retirement drives in recent days aimed at officers who don’t want to receive a COVID vaccine, though it’s not clear how many have done so.

On Saturday, NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison told NY1 he was confident there would be enough vaccinated officers to patrol the entire city on Monday.

Six FDNY firefighters were suspended after threatening state senator’s staff on Friday

Six members of FDNY Ladder 113 have been suspended after the firefighters allegedly drove their in-service ladder truck to State Senator Zellnor Myrie’s office in Brooklyn on Friday and threatened his staff over the vaccine mandate (which neither Myrie nor his staff has any control over). According to a FDNY spokesperson, the on-duty fire crew told the state senator’s staff that they would have “blood on their hands” when firefighters were put on unpaid leave. NBC New York reported the firefighters also asked where Myrie’s home was and said they wouldn’t respond if a fire was reported there.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigiro said in a statement on Friday that the incident was a “highly inappropriate act by on duty members of this Department who should only be concerned with responding to emergencies and helping New Yorkers and not harassing an elected official and his staff. The members in question have been immediately relieved of duty and will face disciplinary action.”

This post has been updated.