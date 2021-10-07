Republican Revolt Against McConnell Debt Limit Deal Fizzles

Mitch wins another round. Photo: Getty Images

All day long on October 7, there has been a buzz about a Republican “revolt” against the temporary debt limit deal Mitch McConnell proposed the day before, which Senate Democrats reluctantly accepted. Led predictably by perennial proto-presidential candidates Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, the fight against heading off a financial collapse by punting a debt limit crisis until December also drew support from perennial troublemaker Lindsey Graham:

Lindsey Graham: “I don't like using reconciliation to fundamentally change America to a socialist spending agenda. So why the hell would I make it easy for them to raise the debt ceiling through regular order. We had a strategy, we've abandoned this.” — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) October 7, 2021

With a cloture motion to end the Republican filibuster on tap, it looked like white-knuckle time for McConnell all right, particularly since the leader of his party, Donald J. Trump, was attacking him on the usual “weak-RINO” grounds for giving Democrats, and incidentally the global economy, a reprieve from disaster:

Trump tells Republicans minutes before key debt ceiling vote: “Republican Senators, do not vote for this terrible deal being pushed by folding Mitch McConnell. Stand strong for our Country. The American people are with you!" (The debt ceiling was repeatedly suspended under Trump) — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 7, 2021

In the end, 11 Republicans (Barrasso, Blunt, Capito, Collins, Cornyn, McConnell, Murkowski, Portman, Rounds, Shelby and Thune) voted for cloture, paving the way for a vote on the debt limit increase that McConnell and Schumer had agreed upon. It duly passed on a strict party-line vote.

Assuming nothing crazy happens in the House, the manufactured crisis over the debt limit — and with it the threat of a financial system collapse — hasn’t ended, but was postponed until early December. Pundits will now have plenty of time to figure out whether the “revolt” against McConnell’s deal in his own conference was as phony as the crisis itself, or if it suggests the Kentuckian’s grip on the upper chamber is getting shakier. Without question, this gambit will become part of the perennial MAGA indictment against the GOP establishment.