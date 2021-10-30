The Time Trump Plopped a Hershey’s Bar on a Minion’s Head

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photo: Global News/Youtube

Former President Trump — who once proudly proclaimed that he didn’t change diapers because he refused to “act like the wife” in a marriage — is not known for his light touch with children. Perhaps the pinnacle of his ham-handedness with the younger set came in 2018, when he inquired whether a 7-year-old still believed in Santa Claus, labeling the possibility as “marginal” at that age.

Trump wasn’t exactly a natural at Halloween, either.

In 2017, at a holiday celebration featuring the costumed offspring of reporters, Trump couldn’t help but crack a barbed joke, remarking, “I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children” — which the kids surely appreciated. He also observed, as he handed out candy to the kids, “You have no weight problems — that’s the good news, right?” That same year, Trump rudely snubbed a kid in an inflatable T. rex outfit.

But the highlight of Trump’s Halloween antics came in 2019. The president was again distributing candy, this time to children of military families, when a tyke in a Minions costume approached. The Minion was clearly carrying a candy bag, as one typically does when soliciting treats in a costume in late October. Yet Trump opted, for what appeared to be comedic reasons, to place a Hershey’s bar on the Minion’s head, grinning as he bounced it off the kid’s noggin a couple times first. First Lady Melania Trump, standing next to the president, followed suit.

As was inevitable, the candy quickly slid right off, prompting Trump to emit what appeared to be a genuine laugh, a rare sight indeed. The Minion appeared confused, remaining in place for a moment as if to say, “What the hell was that?” before shuffling off, the chocolate bars still on the ground. Trump did not appear to notice or care about the tragic situation unfolding in front of him, but thankfully an adult scooped up the candy and gave it to its rightful owner.

Yet the Minion lingered poignantly a few feet from Trump, orange candy bag in hand, its sole eye seeming to glare daggers at the president. Perhaps it wanted something more — an acknowledgment of what had just transpired? An apology? Maybe just a hug? As Don Jr. could have predicted, none were forthcoming. Eventually, the Minion gave up and left the scene.