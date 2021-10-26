The U.S. Is One Step Closer to Pfizer Vaccines for Kids

Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

An independent advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration approved a lower dose of the Pfizer candidate for kids ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, in a major step toward providing coronavirus vaccines for 28 million children in the United States.

The vote from the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee came with 17 members in support and one abstention; agency officials could now give final approval as early as this week. From there, an advisory panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to sign off, followed by the final endorsement from CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. At that point, vaccines for kids over the age of 5 could begin, pending the approval of the highest authority: parents.

According to FDA data given to the committee on Tuesday, children ages 5 to 11 make up around 9 percent of all coronavirus cases in the United States; in the past six weeks, the number of confirmed COVID cases in children has shot up by over 1.1 million. Panel members also suggested that providing shots for kids could push the country toward an “endemic” phase, wherein the virus exists among others as a largely seasonal, much less fatal disease. The two doses for children contain around one-third of the active ingredient used in the adult shots.

The announcement comes days after the CDC approved vaccine boosters for anyone over 18 who had received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.