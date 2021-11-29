Eric Adams Jets Off Again

Photo: Getty Images

Less than a month after his trip to the Dominican Republic, incoming New York mayor Eric Adams is going away again. Despite chattering that the Omicron variant would postpone his planned weeklong trip, Adams is heading to Ghana with his family for a “spiritual journey.”

“I’m going there to pray,” he told reporters on a Zoom call on Monday. “I’m going there to do some spiritual cleansing that’s there.” Adams also compared his visit to that of President Barack Obama in 2009, saying that “the people of Ghana” are “waiting for me to go.” He added that he has intended to visit the west African nation following the 400-year anniversary of slavery on the U.S. mainland, which was marked in 2019. “My ancestors came over here in the bottom of slave ships,” Adams said. “And 400 years later, I’m the mayor of one of the most important cities in New York.”

Adams, who recently received his booster shot, has taken some flack for wandering away from home, wherever that is. In the lull between the close primary and the blowout general election, he headed off to the principalty-for-the-stars, Monaco, for some riviera R&R. And after a trip to Puerto Rico three days after the election, Adams traveled to the Dominican Republic to meet with legislators there. (It was later revealed that Adams was flown out to San Juan on the private jet of crypto investor Brock Pierce, despite claiming the trip was on “my dollar, my dime and my time.”) As for the jet-setting amid rising concern over the new coronavirus variant, he said: “Should the federal government change their guidance on travel, I will immediately follow it.”