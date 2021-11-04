We Finally Have Our First Crypto-Bro Mayor

Photo: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Eric Adams always likes to keep things interesting, whether that means enjoying New York City nightlife to the fullest or causing a traffic jam by parking on the sidewalk in front of his house.

On Thursday, New York’s mayor-elect was at it again. In a tweet, Adams announced that he would receive his first three payments as mayor in bitcoin, the wildly popular digital currency that may or may not be a giant bubble.

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021

The promise, which doubled as a bit of one-upmanship, came in response to a tweet from Miami mayor and cryptocurrency champion Francis Suarez, who said he would take bitcoin for his next paycheck (only one paycheck, mind you). It was also a not-so-subtle message that the Adams mayoralty will be more attuned to money-making opportunities in the city than that of his predecessor.

The mayor’s salary is $258,750 and a single bitcoin is worth about $61,000 as of Wednesday. If current prices hold and if Adams keeps his word, he is on track to be the proud owner of less than half of one bitcoin. Let’s just hope he doesn’t start talking about “stonks” anytime soon.