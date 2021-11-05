FBI Probing Project Veritas Links to Biden Daughter’s Stolen Diary

Political activist and Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe at the 2020 CPAC conference. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The FBI has raided two locations in New York linked to the conservative Project Veritas group and its leader, James O’Keefe, as part of a probe into the theft of a diary belonging to President Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, during the run up to the 2020 presidential election. According to the New York Times’ sources, the search warrants were executed Thursday at one location on East 25th Street in Manhattan and another in Mamaroneck, both linked to people who have worked with Project Veritas.

Dozens of handwritten pages from Ashley Biden’s journal were published on October 24, 2020 by a right wing website under the byline of Patrick Howley, a reporter who has on at least two occasions been the first to reveal politically damaging information about Democratic politicians. The posting claimed the diary had been obtained from a whistleblower at a media organization. The published diary pages were mostly ignored by both mainstream and right wing media at the time.

Per the Times sources, that same month, a Biden family representative reported to federal authorities that several personal items belonging to Ms. Biden had been stolen in a burglary, prompting the Justice Department, at that point still being led by Attorney General William Barr, to open an investigation. That investigation is now the hands of the FBI and federal prosecutors in Manhattan who work on public corruption cases.

According to public records, the Manhattan apartment the FBI raided was the home of longtime Project Veritas operative Spencer Meads. The Times also reports that federal investigators have in recent weeks attempted to question at least one person who worked with Project Veritas about the stolen diary.

The company that owns the website that published the diary pages is reportedly registered to the same address as a consulting company that belongs to a former British spy named Richard Setton who has worked with Project Veritas. The same address was also used to register another company Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe was once the president of.

In a statement published on the Project Veritas website on Friday, O’Keefe acknowledged news of the raids and said that “tipsters” approached the organization late last year claiming they had Ms. Biden’s diary, but that Project Veritas had decided not to publish it “because, in part, we could not determine if the diary was real.” O’Keefe also claimed the organization “attempted to return the diary to an attorney representing Ms. Biden, but that attorney refused to authenticate it” and the group then “gave the diary to law enforcement to ensure it could be returned to its rightful owner.”