Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is planning to authorize booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for all American adults as soon as Thursday, according to people familiar with the agency’s plans who spoke with the New York Times. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is meeting on Friday to review data on the efficacy and safety of booster doses, which means it’s possible both the FDA and CDC will sign off by the end of the week on expanding booster eligibility to everyone over the age of 18 who was vaccinated at least six months prior. (The Times reports that the FDA is expected to authorize the expansion without consulting its own advisory committee.)

The FDA’s plan to rapidly authorize boosters for all adults comes as a number of states and localities have already independently made that shift. Over the past week, Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Mexico, West Virginia, and New York City have all announced that they are encouraging booster shots for all adults who received a full COVID vaccination at least six months ago. Those expansions of eligibility went beyond the current (nonbinding) recommendations of federal regulators.

The Biden administration has been pushing to make boosters available to all American adults since the summer — despite reservations from some scientists that this wasn’t yet necessary. But the FDA and CDC have thus far signed off only on the extra shots for seniors; people who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID (including anyone with a wide range of other health issues); recipients of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and anyone who self-identified as being at higher risk of exposure to COVID, like frontline workers. Although that effectively meant that most adults were likely eligible for a booster, it’s not clear how many Americans actually understood that.

FDA authorization of boosters for all adults would undoubtedly simplify public-health guidance and reduce confusion regarding the matter.