The Best Pro-Trump Propaganda Painter Has Again Outdone Himself

Art: Jon McNaughton

Jon McNaughton, likely America’s most popular relentlessly pro-Trump fine artist, has created many a masterwork in his day. There was the one in which a youthful, surprisingly svelte Trump roars past an adoring crowd on a motorcycle. There was the one in which a youthful, surprisingly svelte Trump offers to teach a wayward leftist how to fish. There was the one in which a youthful, surprisingly svelte Trump … well, you get the idea. (To be fair, McNaughton has subject-matter range: He has also painted Barack Obama burning the Constitution.)

McNaughton’s latest, The Magnificent Seven, dropped on Tuesday and is something to behold.

Yes, that’s Trump leading a brigade of heavily armed ex-presidents on some sort of mission through a rubble-strewn wasteland — likely the result of Obama-approved antifa rioting. Joining Trump are token Democrat JFK, Teddy Roosevelt (who doesn’t believe in hearing protection, apparently), Abraham Lincoln (who everyone knows was handy with a rifle), George Washington (not McNaughton’s finest work on that one), Ronald Reagan, and Thomas Jefferson. Behind them, the sun peeking through a gigantic American flag. Under Trump’s foot, the snake he’s always warning about.

Van Gogh, eat your heart out.