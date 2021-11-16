Wyoming GOP Declares Liz Cheney Woman Without a Party

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In the eyes of the Wyoming GOP, apostate representative Liz Cheney isn’t a RINO — she isn’t even an R.

The state party’s Central Committee narrowly passed a resolution declaring that it would no longer recognize Cheney, a faithful conservative but fierce critic of former president Donald Trump, as a member of the Republican Party. The vote was 31-29 in favor. It is unclear what practical purposes, if any, the updated designation will serve.

The state party had already censured Cheney in February over her relentless criticism of Trump after the January 6 Capitol riot. And many within the Wyoming GOP are likely to line up against her in 2022, when she faces what promises to be a fierce primary involving at least four challengers. (Trump has already endorsed one of her opponents, naturally.)

Cheney’s unyielding stance on Trump — she was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him, and has forcefully called out his election lies all year — has led to severe professional consequences. In May, she was stripped of her role as House conference chair, the third highest-ranking position in the party.

A spokesperson for Cheney said in a statement, “Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle, and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man.”