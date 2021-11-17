Photo: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Two of the men convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X will be exonerated this week, following the revelation that law enforcement withheld evidence pointing to their innocence 55 years ago.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced that the late Khalil Islam and Muhammad Aziz will have their convictions for the murder thrown out following a 22-month investigation helmed by the office and the legal representation for the two men including the Innocence Project, according to the New York Times. The news confirms long-standing doubts that the two men, who long maintained their innocence, were responsible for Malcolm X’s slaying.

Aziz, known as Norman 3X Butler, and Islam, known as Thomas 15X Johnson, were convicted in 1966 alongside Mujahid Abdul Halim of opening fire on Malcolm X as he was about to give a speech at Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom on February 21, 1965. The civil-rights leader was gunned down in a fusillade of bullets fired by gunmen in the audience. Aziz, Islam, and Halim were all members of the Nation of Islam, which Malcolm X had broken away from prior to his murder following a public and volatile rift with its leader, Elijah Muhammad.

Police arrested Halim at the scene and he confessed, but later testified that the other men were not involved. Nevertheless, they were convicted mostly on the strength of eyewitness accounts and sentenced to life in prison. Aziz, now 83, was released in 1985. Islam was released two years later in 1987 and passed away in 2009. Halim was paroled in 2010.

In an interview with New York in 2007, Islam reiterated his alibi. “I spent most of the day in bed with this rheumatoid-arthritis condition. They said I shot Malcolm, then jumped out the ladies’-room window and ran down the stairs. The truth is, I could hardly walk … I only found out about the shooting when my next-door neighbor came over shouting, ‘They got Big Red,’” Islam said, referring to Malcolm X’s street name prior to his conversion to Islam.

According to the Times, investigators from the district attorney’s office and the men’s legal team reexamined old files from the original trial, including court records, public statements, and grand jury documents. Some of the evidence included notes from prosecutors that indicated that undercover officers were present at the shooting, a fact that was not disclosed to their defense attorneys. The team also interviewed a new witness that supported Aziz’s alibi, just like several defense witnesses did during the original trial. The district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., is expected to move to vacate the convictions during a hearing Thursday.

As for who else fired, the FBI was reportedly aware of a man named William Bradley that matched a witness’s description of a suspect. Bradley was known as an enforcer for the Nation of Islam, the Times reported, and was even identified by Halim as one of the other shooters. The description did not resemble Aziz or Islam and New York authorities were apparently never told that Bradley was a suspect, according to the Times.

“This points to the truth that law enforcement over history has often failed to live up to its responsibilities. These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” Vance told the Times.