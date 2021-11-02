What the Mayoral Candidates Brought With Them to the Polls

On the morning of Election Day, many politicians hit their polling places early, casting a ballot for themselves and the other names up and down the ticket. But the two top candidates for mayor each brought something of sentimental value with them to the polls, though quite different things.
Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams, who is on the cusp of making history as only the second Black mayor in New York City history, carried a photo of his late mother Dorothy, whom he has mentioned often during his campaign. She passed in March prior to the primary.
Curtis Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder who has made animal rights a significant focus of his campaign, brought Gizmo, one of his 16 cats. According to City & State NY, he was ultimately not allowed to bring the feline inside the polling place.