What We Know About the SUV That Plowed Through a Wisconsin Holiday Parade

Photo: Getty Images

An SUV crashed into a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon, resulting in five deaths and over 40 injuries, according to the city government. With the next official briefing coming at 1 p.m. Central time on Monday, below is everything we know about the deaths and injuries at the Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee.

A person of interest is in custody

According to Waukesha police chief Dan Thompson, a “person of interest” is in custody after the crash, though he did not state if the individual was the driver of the red SUV which crashed into the parade. Thompson did not state a motive for the crash, which occurred after the SUV broke through parade barricades around 4:40 p.m. and hit over 40 people in the crowd. According to the police, an officer fired his weapon at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it. The scene has been secured, following a shelter-in-place order for the downtown Waukesha area; roads in the immediate vicinity will be closed for 24 hours. The names of the victims will not be released until their families are informed and public schools will be closed in the town on Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is aiding in the investigation

On Sunday night, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted that the state DOJ would aid in the investigation into the crash:

DOJ is assisting with the response to this incident and will provide any resources needed to assist with the investigation as it moves forward. What took place in Waukesha today is sickening, and I have every confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice. https://t.co/4IAybQdIER — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) November 22, 2021

According to NBC News, four people who have been briefed on the investigation have said that officials are determining whether or not the SUV was leaving another crime scene when it crashed into the parade.

A priest and several children were among those injured

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee released a statement on Sunday declaring that the injured included “one of our Catholic priests, as well as multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic school children.” The hospital Children’s Wisconsin states that it has seen 15 pediatric patients. Members of the group Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were also injured.