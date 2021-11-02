FDA and CDC Authorize Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Kids

Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, an advisory panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11, joining the Food and Drug Administration, which authorized the shot last Friday. As a result, coronavirus vaccines should be available for 28 million children in the United States this week.

Both the FDA and the CDC authorized a regiment of two 10-milligram doses, smaller than the standard 30-milligram dose received by those 12 years and older, which will be administered three weeks apart.

Once CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gives her approval, vaccines for kids over the age of 5 will begin, pending the approval of the highest authority: parents. On Monday, White House Covid-19 response coordinator said that this week that “the program will still be ramping up to its full strength, with millions more doses packed, shipped, and delivered, and thousands of additional sites coming online each day.”

According to FDA data given to the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Tuesday, children ages 5 to 11 make up around 9 percent of all coronavirus cases in the United States; in the past six weeks, the number of confirmed COVID cases in children has shot up by over 1.1 million. Panel members also suggested that providing shots for kids could push the country toward an “endemic” phase, wherein the virus exists among others as a largely seasonal, much less fatal disease.

