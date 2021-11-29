A Long Island Centrist Jumps Into the Governor’s Race

Photo: Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Congressman Tom Suozzi announced on Monday morning that he would be jumping into the gubernatorial race, joining an ever-growing field of Democratic candidates. In his announcement video, the Long Island representative tacked to the center, touted his past executive experience, and vowed to lower property and income taxes and to have more police officers walking neighborhood beats.

“I like to call myself a common-sense Democrat. Politicians are too focused on being politically correct; I’m focused on doing the correct thing for the people of New York,” Suozzi said.

Suozzi was one of several House Democrats who recently pushed to raise the tax-deduction limit on state and local tax reductions as part of the Build Back Better bill. The massive legislation ultimately passed through the House and, as written, raises the SALT cap from $10,000 to $80,000 through 2030.

Suozzi will face off against Governor Kathy Hochul, who is seeking her first full term; State Attorney General Letitia James; and Jumaane Williams, the city’s public advocate, for the Democratic nomination next year.

During a press conference two weeks earlier, Mayor-elect Eric Adams said he had offered Suozzi the role of a deputy mayor in his administration. Suozzi later declined the offer from Adams, whom he called a friend, writing on Twitter that “the best way for me to help him and NYC is in elected office.”