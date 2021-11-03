A Truck Driver May Pull Off a $153 Upset in New Jersey

Photo: ED4NJ

While Democratic Governor Phil Murphy fended off an upset at the top of the ballot in New Jersey, state senator Stephen Sweeney may not be so lucky. The president of the legislative body for over a decade, Sweeney is currently losing to a truck driver who has never held political office. With a 2,000 vote lead with 98 percent of ballots counted, it appears that his opponent, Ed Durr, will unseat him in the South Jersey 3rd district spending just $153 on his primary campaign.

As both parties try to weigh how much influence the off-year election may have on next year’s midterms, Durr’s likely upset shows the dangers for down-ballot incumbents in a polarized nation, where political newcomers can win a primary for the cost of a knockoff Theragun. “I don’t know if I truly am fearless or stupid,” Durr told NJ.com on Wednesday. “But his power, his clout, did not scare me.” He then compared the state of New Jersey to the busted 1964 Mustang in his front yard: “What it requires now is someone to show it a little TLC.”

During the general, the 58-year-old driver for the furniture chain Raymour & Flanagan relied mostly on shoe leather, going door to door throughout the district introducing himself to voters. In total, the self-described “constitutional conservative” who has written that “abortion is wrong” estimated that he spent less than $10,000 on the race.