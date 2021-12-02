Eric Adams Celebrates Hanukkah at a Chabad House in Ghana

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Since being elected as the next mayor, Eric Adams has made several excursions outside New York City, traveling to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The outgoing Brooklyn borough president is currently on a trip to Ghana, where he made a stop at a local Chabad center Wednesday and took part in a Hanukkah celebration.

In a video shared by the New York Post, Adams can be seen addressing the crowd at the Chabad center in Accra, the country’s capital. Adams embarked upon the trip to West Africa on Monday in acknowledgment of the 400th anniversary of slavery in the United States, which was recently marked in 2019.

“I came back to Africa with the mayoralty. It is because no matter what pain we experience, we must turn that pain into purpose,” Adams said.

⁦@ericadamsfornyc⁩ speaking at a Chabad in Ghana tonight pic.twitter.com/wcr50MFeTO — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) December 2, 2021

During his speech, Adams acknowledged the work of Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson of Crown Heights to encourage the opening of Chabad centers across the world.

Adams has faced criticism for traveling so close to his official swearing-in ceremony January 1. He is slated to return to the city December 8.