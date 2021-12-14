Eric Adams to Name Keechant Sewell First-Ever Female NYPD Commissioner

Photo: Nassau County Police Department

Multiple reports state that Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to name Keechant Sewell, the Nassau County chief of detectives, the first-ever female commissioner of the New York City Police Department. The announcement is expected to come on Wednesday, marking one of the most important hires by a candidate who made “police reform through diversity and transparency” one of the priorities of his campaign.

Sewell, who would be the third-ever Black commissioner of the NYPD, has spent 23 years with the Nassau Police Department, working in narcotics and major cases and as a hostage negotiator. Having never overseen an entire force, she will be moving to the top of the largest police department in the country in a major step forward. But Adams was reportedly impressed by Sewell’s time working undercover and her “emotional intelligence” during the interview process, which included an hours-long mock press conference regarding the shooting of an unarmed Black man by a white NYPD cop. Adams will announce the appointment at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, where Sewell lived as a child.

“I want to actually take a look at what’s working in the city and what’s not working,” Sewell told the New York Post, which first broke the news of her appointment. She added that she is a proponent of “broken windows” policing “in a way that’s not discriminatory, in a way that addresses the problem and doesn’t actually over police it in some respect.” She is expected to oversee Adams’s vision of reform for the department he spent years in — including the revival of a version of the plainclothes police units that were disbanded last year and were responsible for an outsize number of police shootings.

One of the most public challenges for the NYPD over the past few months has been the fight between union leaders and the city over vaccine mandates. But Pat Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, started the relationship off with an open mind. “We welcome Chief Sewell to the second-toughest policing job in America,” he said in a statement. “The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street.”