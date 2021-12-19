Senator Joe Manchin. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said he “cannot vote to continue with” President Biden’s Build Back Better Act on Sunday, possibly signaling that he is pulling the plug on the massive spending bill.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Manchin said his concerns surrounding both the size and basic shape of the $1.75 trillion economic and climate package remain unresolved. “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” the moderate Democratic Senator told host Bret Baier. “I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there.” When asked by Baier if he was “done? This is a no?” — Manchin replied: “This is a no on this legislation.”

Among Manchin’s complaints about the bill as written:

MANCHIN on Build Back Better: "If you're going to do something and do it, pick what the prized priorities are ... and you fund them for 10 years and you make sure they deliver the services for 10 years. It's hard to deliver services for 1 year or 3 years or 5 years." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 19, 2021

Manchin also said that Democrats “should be upfront and pick our priorities. That’s the difference. So it hasn’t shrunk in the desire, the intent is always there. And what we need to do is get our financial house in order… be able to pay for what we do and do what we pay for.”

Another one of Manchin’s main sticking points was the inclusion of a one-year extension of the expanded child tax credit in the bill. That child tax credit expansion is particularly relevant to Manchin’s home state: One study found that 346,000 children in West Virginia would be affected if the child tax credit expired, and 50,000 would be at risk of slipping below the poverty line.

Manchin’s later released a statement detailing his position on the matter:

Manchin's full statement on BBB. He leans in heavily on the national debt (which Biden says his proposal wouldn't increase). He also talks about a 2010 debt warning from Adm. Mullen (debt service costs are up since then but still well, well below levels seen in the 80s and 90s). pic.twitter.com/j3GBGFjZbL — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 19, 2021

This week, President Biden acknowledged that negotiations over the bill will carry into 2022 despite Democrats’ effort to push it through before the holidays. Initial reporting on Sunday morning suggests the White House was not expecting Manchin’s new declaration: