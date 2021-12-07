A Khashoggi Murder Suspect Was Arrested in Paris. Do They Have the Right Man?

Photo: Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images

A Saudi man linked to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was arrested in Paris on Tuesday, more than three years after the Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissident was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

According to France’s National Police, a 33-year-old man was detained at Charles de Gaulle Airport and placed in detention before his flight from Paris to Riyadh on Tuesday morning. A French radio station, RTL, identified the suspect as former member of the Saudi royal guard Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, citing sources in the French police and judicial system. In 2019, Al-Otaibi was one of 16 Saudis barred from entry into the United States for “their roles in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi,” according to the State Department; he was also sanctioned by the British government last year and is on the Interpol red list.

Since Khashoggi was murdered in Istanbul, Al-Otaibi is expected to be extradited to Turkey, where a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2019. However, French police said Tuesday there may be a serious wrinkle in the case. “It’s still possible that this is the right person, just as it’s still possible that it’s the wrong person,” a police spokesman said, inspiring little confidence. “At this point, we don’t know.” The Saudi embassy in France has released a statement saying that “the person who was arrested has nothing to do with the case in question.” The suspect, whoever he is, can legally be held in detention until Thursday morning.

On October 2, 2018, Khashoggi entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul to obtain a document related to his divorce, at which point, prosectors say, he was suffocated and dismembered by a group of 15 Saudi agents who subsequently exited the country that day. While Saudi officials initially claimed that Khashoggi had left the building alive, they later admitted he was killed in the embassy after he attempted to flee. In February, a U.S. intelligence report on the murder found that Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman “approved” the operation, stating that he has had “absolute control of the Kingdom’s security and intelligence organizations” since 2017.