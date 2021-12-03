What We Know About Omicron in New York

A New Yorker walks by a sign for a vaccine site in Staten Island on November 29. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York is one of a handful of states where cases of the worrisome new Omicron variant have been detected in the U.S. On Thursday night, Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that five New Yorkers had confirmed Omicron cases, four of them in New York City. Those are likely to be the first of many in the state, which had already been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant. Below is what we know about the arrival and spread of Omicron in New York.

Four of five detected Omicron cases were in New York City

All five of the known Omicron cases in New York State thus far have been found downstate. Four were in New York City: two people in Queens, one in Brooklyn, and another in an as of yet unidentified borough. The fifth case was a 67-year-old woman in Suffolk County on Long Island who had been to South Africa and was at least partially vaccinated. Specifics about the other cases were not yet made available.

Governor Hochul stressed on Thursday that the newly detected cases were “not a cause for major alarm.” Hochul, who declared a state of emergency in the state a week ago, citing rising COVID cases and the possible arrival of Omicron, did not announce any new public-health measures in response to the detection of the new variant. Both she and Mayor de Blasio said that while New Yorkers should assume Omicron is spreading in the community, the state and city are in a much better position to handle a new variant than at previous points in the pandemic. “We’ve got this,” Hochul said. De Blasio encouraged people to mask up indoors and in public, and urged anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to finally do so.

Minnesota Omicron case has link to New York City anime convention

One of the growing number of Omicron cases detected in the U.S. thus far is an adult male in Minnesota. Days before developing symptoms, he had traveled to New York City to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center in Manhattan. The Minnesota Department of Health said the man, who lives in the Minneapolis area, developed mild symptoms on November 22 before being tested on November 24.

It is not yet clear if he contracted his infection in New York; Minnesota officials said he had not recently traveled abroad. Scientists in South Africa announced the discovery of the Omicron variant on November 24, after detecting its presence in COVID test samples collected there on November 9.

Some 53,000 people attended the anime convention, which had a vaccine and mask mandate. New York City officials and the event’s organizers have urged anyone who was at the convention to get tested for COVID as soon as possible. The city is also conducting contact tracing to alert conventiongoers.

New York City has a booster-uptake problem

While 77 percent of city residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, fewer than 20 percent of them have received a booster shot. Scientists don’t yet know if vaccines will be less effective against the Omicron variant, but vaccination is still the best, first defense against all known COVID variants.

Daily COVID cases in New York State have been rising steadily, driven by the Delta variant, since the beginning of November. New York City cases are up by over 75 percent in that time. The number of daily COVID hospitalizations in the state has also been rising since the middle of November.