Beto, Stop This

Beto O’Rourke, undaunted by previous failures, is running to become governor of Texas. As is customary for political candidates, he tweets — often — as part of this endeavor. Sometimes the tweets are quite bad. On Friday, O’Rourke uncorked a real stinker:

Abbott is a corrupt socialist.



He encouraged his corporate buddies to make obscene profits during the grid failure and forced us to pay for their windfall in higher utility bills.



He privatized the gains to a few and socialized the losses to every single ratepayer in Texas. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 28, 2022

Much to consider here, but let’s begin with the notion that Greg Abbott, a Republican, is also a socialist. I hesitate to say something quite so obvious, but perhaps it’s necessary: Greg Abbott is not a socialist. As Abbott himself would point out, he is perhaps the furthest possible thing from a socialist. This is not a compliment, mind you; I wish more people would embrace socialism, but I know Abbott will do no such thing, and so do the voters of Texas.

So what was Beto thinking? Considered in the most generous light, his statement might be a garbled version of a similarly confused bit of Democratic messaging — that Republicans are invested in socialism for the rich alone. (This isn’t really socialism at all, but I digress.) There’s also the possibility he was trying to reverse engineer a common Republican tactic. Republicans love to call people socialists as much as they love the free market, which is a lot. It doesn’t matter whether someone like President Joe Biden is actually a socialist. If there’s even a small chance they can smear someone as a Bolshevik, they will take it, as if it is 1988 and the Cold War is still happening.

Which brings us to a rather more serious problem. A Democrat can’t just turn Republican rhetoric on its head and hope for success. O’Rourke’s messaging strategy is hopefully more complex than the contents of a single tweet; nevertheless, tweets themselves may be indicative of deep personal failings, as I well know. And that makes me worry for O’Rourke and his chances of defeating Abbott. If this is what he’s got, well, it’s not much.