Bronx Apartment-Building Fire Kills at Least 19: Updates

FDNY firefighters at the scene of an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted on Sunday morning in the Bronx. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

A horrific five-alarm fire at a 120-unit apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday morning left at least 19 people dead, including nine children. More than 60 people were hurt, including more than 30 with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Below is what we know.

What happened

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, firefighters were called to respond to a fire at a 120-unit apartment building at 333 East 181st Street near Tiebout Avenue. According to FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro, units arrived at the fire within three minutes of the first call of a fire at a duplex apartment on the third floor of the 19-story building. Around 200 FDNY members responded.

BRONX FIRE UPDATE: Massive apartment complex leaves more than 60 people injured - dozens seriously. Mayor Eric Adams at the scene called it "one of the worst fires in city history." pic.twitter.com/8am3s1xLPx — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) January 9, 2022

At least 19 people were killed, including nine children, officials said. An additional 63 people were injured, including 32 people whose injuries were life-threatening, Mayor Eric Adams told reporters at the scene of the fire. “This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed during modern times in the city of New York,” Adams said, calling it “a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the city.”

Victims were transported to five hospitals throughout the Bronx. The apparent cause of most of the injuries was smoke inhalation.

#BREAKING: Over 41 people have been seriously injured in a residential building fire in the Bronx, New York. Over 200 FDNY members are on scene. pic.twitter.com/qCXT2KU7B8 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) January 9, 2022

“There were certainly people trapped in their apartments all through this building, which is why our members did an unbelievable job of getting through every floor of this building and getting to these folks,” said Nigro. “But some of them were already in [cardiac] arrest when we reached them.”

‘Black everywhere’: Residents describe death trap

FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro said that “smoke extended the entire height of the building,” which he called “completely unusual.” Firefighters had “found victims on every floor in stairwells.” Residents told the Daily News the smoke was overwhelming:

“I walked to my door and opened it. A huge cloud of black smoke came in so I closed the door,” [12th-floor resident Anthony] Romero said. “We put a wet towel under the door. I went to the back window and I checked and that’s when I saw the smoke coming out the third floor apartment.”

Romero, who’s asthmatic, remained in his apartment until firefighters banged on the door, signaling it was safe for the family to evacuate.

“I had no choice, there was too much smoke in the hallways, there was no way I was gonna leave my apartment and make it from the twelfth floor to the first floor and live. So just the smoke hitting me alone…I’m spitting out black, but I’m good.” …

“It was black everywhere,” he said of the overwhelming smoke. “Black everywhere.”

“We couldn’t get out,” 15th-floor resident Tysena Jacobs told the News:

“I called 911 three times they tell us to put towels at the door but I couldn’t get to the door. It was too black. It was black, you couldn’t see nothing. So I had to put down a lot of towels at my bedroom door.” Jacobs’ brother pushed an air conditioner out of a bedroom window in an attempt to get oxygen flowing through the apartment before firefighters searching for trapped residents found the siblings.

Several others recalled their narrow escape from the disaster to the New York Post: