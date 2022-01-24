Joe Biden Calls Fox News Reporter a ‘Stupid Son of a B*tch’

Photo: Shutterstock

It’d be hard to call it a hot mic moment, since the microphone was right in front of President Joe Biden’s face when he responded to an inane question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Monday. When the network’s White House correspondent asked if the president thinks “inflation is a political liability in the midterms” as a press conference wrapped up, Biden responded with a level of candor he probably should have reserved for the Oval Office:

Biden: What a stupid son of a bitch pic.twitter.com/K8H74Vfv8m — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2022

It’s unclear if Biden thought the microphone was off or if he was just frustrated with another leading question from Doocy, who asked last week why the president was “trying so hard” to shift the country “so far to the left.” The son of Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy, Peter Doocy has also asked frequently about the dealings of Hunter Biden, the president’s own beneficiary of nepotism. (Doocey, who played the moment well on Fox News, answered a call on Monday night from the president, who apologized.)

Either way, it’s a reminder that members of the executive branch swear — as then-VP Biden showed himself in 2010 when he told President Obama while signing the Affordable Care Act that it was a “big fucking deal.” Or as President George W. Bush showed us when he called New York Times’ reporter Adam Clymer a “major league asshole” on the campaign trail in 2000. Or as Donald J. Trump and Lyndon B. Johnson showed us all the damn time.