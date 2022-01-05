Novak Djokovic Pissed Off Australia a Little Too Much

Throwing away his shot? Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

After holding vaccine skeptic and reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic at a Melbourne airport for 12 hours, the country’s authorities announced that they would kick him out of the country — claiming he did not provide proper evidence for the medical exemption he received to play in the Open.

#BREAKING: "The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled" (Full statement below) #auspol pic.twitter.com/a9gimKtbjT — Fiona Willan (@Fi_Willan) January 5, 2022

The decision spares Prime Minister Scott Morrison the headache of weeks of negative publicity around the tennis star, who provoked widespread outrage when he was allowed into the tournament despite not receiving his COVID shots. In a tweet, Morrison said that “rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.”

Reuters reports that Djokovic is filing an injunction to prevent the deportation, though it is unlikely to succeed. He seems to have the Serbian government on his side; even before his visa was canceled, Djokovic’s situation had become something of an international incident.

Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia's president, has just spoken to Djokovic, still being held in a room at Melbourne Airport. 'I told him Serbia is with him. Our authorities are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world's best tennis player is brought to an end immediately.' — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) January 5, 2022

After receiving the exemption earlier this week, Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on Thursday morning to defend his title. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Djokovic, who believes positive thinking can transform the molecular structure of water, faced multiple issues regarding his entry into Australia, and as a result had been questioned overnight by Australian Border Force officials at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport. Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, posted a photo on Instagram of the player’s entourage waiting for him to emerge from the interrogation.

Hours later, Djokovic’s impetuous father appeared to have lost any patience he might have had.

As Novak Djokovic's detention at Melbourne Airport extends beyond six hours, his father Srdan tells media, via @sunriseon7: 'They are holding my son captive. If they don't release him in the next half an hour, we will fight them on the street.' — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) January 5, 2022

The authorities’ first issue with Djokovic concerned the medical exemption itself. Per the Morning Herald, “a federal government source familiar with the episode said there were question marks about whether Djokovic had adequate documentation to prove the reason for his exemption.”

What was that reason? Nobody knows. Tennis Australia, which manages the Australian Open, said Djokovic’s exemption had been approved by two independent panels that did not know the identity of the applicant they were evaluating. Djokovic’s successful application could be the result of a serious medical condition (which seems unlikely for one of the greatest athletes in the world) or due to a poor reaction from a prior vaccine. But given Djokovic’s previously aired opinions about vaccines and his general fondness for quackery, it is thought that he fulfilled a different requirement for exemption: having contracted COVID in the past six months. (Djokovic had already gotten COVID once before, after he had the bright idea to organize exhibition matches sans social distancing in the middle of the pre-vaccine pandemic.)

The Age reports that, on top of the exemption question, Australian Border Force officials had contacted the government of the State of Victoria before Djokovic even landed, since the star was attempting to enter the country on the wrong kind of visa — not one that allows medical exemptions for the unvaccinated. (The country generally requires all arrivals to be fully vaxxed.)

Border agents asked if the regional government could help facilitate Djokovic’s entry. But Victorian officials know which way the political winds are blowing and were in no mood to grant Djokovic any favors, as a member of the state’s Legislative Council made clear.

Update on #AusOpen2022…



The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia.



We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam.



1/2 — Jaala Pulford MP (@JaalaPulford) January 5, 2022

Morrison, making sure not to miss his opportunity to get in on the Novak bashing, said that if Djokovic doesn’t provide proof of his exemption, he “will be on the next plane home.”

Many unanswered questions remain, such as: Did Morrison make an executive decision to deport Djokovic himself? And did Djokovic really have trouble furnishing the proof that bolstered his exemption case, or was that just an excuse to show him the door?

Djokovic had been gunning for his 10th Australian Open and 21st Grand Slam title, which would place him first of all time in the men’s game. But the news of his exemption was greeted with predictable fury— both from fans and an Australian public that has withstood some of the harshest pandemic restrictions in the world over the past two years. An Instagram post announcing his exemption drew thousands of negative comments, which undoubtedly constitute a preview of what he can expect from fans the next time he takes the court in a country that isn’t Serbia.

Where and when that will be is now up in the air. But so far, none of the other three Grand Slams — the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open — require players to be vaccinated.