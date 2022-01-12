The Djoker Is Trying to Clown on Everyone

Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Days after getting the green light from an Australian judge to remain in the country for the Grand Slam tournament next week, vaccine skeptic and tennis star Novak Djokovic has admitted that he made false statements on his immigration form prior to his detention and release over the weekend.

Posting on Instagram with the goal of “clarifying misinformation,” Djokovic wrote that his agent made a “human error” on the form stating that he had not traveled abroad in the 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia on January 5. Not exactly an expert in the art of sneaking around as a global star, he had been seen on social media leaving his home in Spain for his home country of Serbia with video recorded of him in Belgrade on Christmas; within the two-week period of international travel, the act was grounds for a canceled visa and potential imprisonment of up to 12 months. After Reuters reported on his cross-continent-trotting, he noted that his team “provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify the matter” on Wednesday.

Djokovic also had to “clarify” another pandemic snafu. The paperwork which said he tested positive for COVID in mid-December — pivotal to the exemption he received which currently allows him to stay for the Australian Open — stated that he had a positive PCR on December 16. However, on December 17, he was was seen at a tennis event in Belgrade giving awards to kids; on December 18, he sat for a photoshoot for a French sports newspaper. On Instagram on Wednesday, he claimed he “had not received the notification of a positive PCR result” until December 17. While this means he still sat for the photoshoot while knowingly positive — which he described as an “error of judgement” — a copy of his medical certificate for his PCR showed it was returned on December 16, just seven hours after it was administered.

With Australian Open qualifiers already underway, officials in three different countries are now tiring of the Djoker’s attempts to clown on their pandemic and/or immigration restrictions. Australian immigration officials are now investigating the error on Djokovic’s application, as the nation’s immigration minister weighs re-canceling his visa. Spanish officials, who say they have no record of Djokovic being in-country in December, are reportedly investigating his stay to determine how he entered without a vaccination exemption. In Serbia, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said his actions were a “clear breach” of the nation’s COVID protocol. Days after saying she was “sleeping with my mobile phone” so she could come to the 20-time Grand Slam winner’s aid, she said she would consult “relevant authorities and the medical people who are in charge of implementing these regulations.”