Drivers Have Been Stranded on I-95 for Almost a Full Day

A Monday storm that delivered more than a foot of snow to wide swaths of the Washington area shut down a roughly 40-mile section of Interstate 95, as a spate of accidents made the road impassable. With traffic ground to a halt in the area, near Fredericksburg, Virginia, drivers were trapped in their cars overnight in below-freezing temperatures.

PILE UP: We're watching aerials over I-95 as hundreds cars were stranded overnight on the interstate. https://t.co/AowsihZife — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2022

The Virginia Department of Transportation, which is not accustomed to blizzards, said that it has made progress on Tuesday in clearing out disabled cars. But CNN reported on Tuesday afternoon that some motorist were still on the highway, little closer to their original destinations.

We’re making significant headway to remove disabled vehicles, & tractor trailers from I-95 then plow trains will come through to remove snow and ice. I-95 NB still closed between exit 104/Rt. 207 in Caroline to PW. I-95 southbound is closed at exit 152 to exit 136/Centreport Pkwy pic.twitter.com/9bfonXi6cV — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 4, 2022

During their interminable wait, drivers have not had access to food or water beyond what was already in their cars when they set out. What they did have, beyond an infinite array of podcasts to sample, were a few journalists in their midst, who helped publicize their plight to the outside world.

There's nothing to do but tweet at this point, so why not a thread.



The interstate is absolutely littered with disabled vehicles. Not just cars. Semis, everything. Nobody can move. People are running out of gas or abandoning vehicles. (2) — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 4, 2022

NBC News White House correspondent Josh Lederman described being stuck overnight on I-95 North, saying plows and emergency vehicles were scarce. “Around the five-hour mark, it felt like it shifted from really inconvenient to a little scary,” he said. Lederman later reported that traffic was moving after 11 hours, but that the south side of the highway was still backed up for miles.

Jim Defede, a reporter at Miami’s CBS News 4, said in a video that he had been stuck overnight, and hadn’t seen a state trooper in 12 hours. In a subsequent video, he said he had been in the same spot for “at least 17, almost 18 hours.” He said he had received an alert from the state’s Department of Transportation telling drivers that they soon be moved and provided with supplies, but that “I am not reassured by this message.”

An update from I95 pic.twitter.com/Ytg6ELp37B — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) January 4, 2022

There was at least one boldfaced name stuck along with everyone else. On Tuesday morning, Virginia senator Tim Kaine tweeted that he had been stuck on the highway for a mind-boggling 19 hours, later amending that to an even more mind-boggling 21 hours. Somehow, after all that time, he managed to put forth a reasonable message and not simply type, “All work and no play makes Tim a dull boy.”

I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sz1b1hZJZ5 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

Kaine finally began moving again on Tuesday afternoon, and arrived at his destination, the Capitol, beaten but unbowed.

Sen Tim Kaine is finally at the Capitol, “26.5 hours later,” he told us. pic.twitter.com/CAfN63zAU0 — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) January 4, 2022

Thankfully, there have been no reports of medical emergencies among the stranded thus far.