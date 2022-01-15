Eruption of Undersea Volcano Near Tonga Triggers Tsunami Warnings Across Pacific

Satellite image of eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday. Photo: Himawari-8/Japan Meterological Agency

The spectacular eruption of an undersea volcano near the ​​South Pacific kingdom of Tonga on Saturday generated a tsunami which apparently struck Tongatapu, the main island of the country’s archipelago, which is just 40 miles from the volcano. The event also triggered tsunami warnings and advisories for numerous countries across the Pacific, including for Hawaii and the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska.

Ko e 'imisi ena 'o e ngaahi mana mei he Mo'ungaafi, kuo ne kapui kotoa 'a Ha'apai, Tongatapu mo 'Eua. Posted by Tonga Meteorological Services, Government of Tonga on Friday, January 14, 2022

The Eruption

The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano first erupted Friday, sending an enormous plume of ash up to 12 miles into the air, and then erupted again on Saturday at 5:26 p.m. local time. The scale of the eruption is not clear, but the dramatic event and the shockwaves it produced were captured by meteorological satellites:

The violent eruption a few hours ago of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano captured by satellites GOES-West and Himawari-8. pic.twitter.com/PzV5v9apF6 — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) January 15, 2022

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

The atmospheric shock waves from the volcanic explosion are visible in the satellite time lapse. Never seen anything like this. https://t.co/nGyETUSYgw — Ben Hunt (@EpsilonTheory) January 15, 2022

When you're watching full disk satellite and something big gets your attention... easily 700km+ from center Tonga, eruption heard as far as Fiji. Impressive. #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/ZLrtFlPaEr — Professor Ben Alonzo (@benbiotic) January 15, 2022

The eruption was reportedly heard across the South Pacific, as far away as New Zealand and Australia.

Tonga Volcano eruption heard from Lakeba, Fiji 😢🇹🇴 #TongaVolcano pic.twitter.com/qc9ISL25QX — Portia Dugu (@portiajessene) January 15, 2022

It also produced an intense lightning storm:

The Tsunami

A tsunami warning was declared for all of Tonga after the eruption on Saturday evening. Before communication with Tonga was lost a little more than an hour after the eruption on Saturday, images and videos of large tsunami waves striking the shoreline and inundating coastal communities in were shared on social media. The extent of the damage in the country, which is home to some 105,000 people, remains unclear.

Stay safe everyone 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

Tsunami videos out of Tonga 🇹🇴 this afternoon following the Volcano Eruption. pic.twitter.com/JTIcEdbpGe — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022

This family were in church. They’d just finish having choir practice and the tsunami hit 😩❤️🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/DLLFRJ9BAc — KNOWKNEE (@JohnnyTeisi) January 15, 2022

Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky. pic.twitter.com/hAaiWATYKE — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

Radio New Zealand reported that Tonga’s King Tupou VI was evacuated from the Royal Palace after the tsunami flooded the capital city of Nuku’alofa.

Surreal look at these images from home. In #Tonga… the red and white building at the back is the Royal Palace… the bank one of the main banks in the capital.. #TongaTsunami #TongaVolcano #disaster pic.twitter.com/4ZzgAdn2xG — Josephine Latu-Sanft (@JoLatuSanft) January 15, 2022

The Impact on Other Countries, Including the U.S.

Tsunami warnings were issued in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and other Pacific nations. New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said some parts of the country could expect “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore following a large volcanic eruption.”

Tsunami advisories were also issued for Hawaii and the U.S. west coast on Saturday morning. In the Hawaiian islands, the waves ranged from a foot to just under three feet. “We are relieved that there is no reported damage and only minor flooding throughout the islands,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, prior to canceling the Hawaii-based tsunami alert.

The tsunami also caused minor flooding in California, prompting officials to temporarily close several beaches and arenas from Orange County to the Bay Area. “If you are located in this coastal area,” the National Weather Service said, “move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials.”

WATCH: Helicopter warns people about the tsunami advisory in Orange County, California pic.twitter.com/rEl0Fi18Hc — BNO News (@BNONews) January 15, 2022

Another huge surge in the back harbor. Bigger than the first one. #santacruz pic.twitter.com/gzzBmrq9dh — Tim Cattera Photo (@TimCatteraPhoto) January 15, 2022

One to three-foot waves were expected along the Oregon coast: