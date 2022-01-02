Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account has been permanent suspended due to repeated violations of the company’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, Twitter confirmed on Sunday. On Saturday, the Georgia Republican falsely tweeted that COVID vaccines had caused “extremely high amounts” of deaths, which the company said was her fifth strike, resulting in a permanent suspension of her @mtgreenee account.

The ultra-MAGA congresswoman is not completely banned from Twitter yet. Her official congressional account, @RepMTG, remained active as of Sunday morning — though as New York Times reporter Davey Alba noted, it’s possible that account could also be taken down if Greene attempts to use it to evade the other ban and posts tweets there that are also in violation of the company’s policies.

In a message posted on Telegram, Greene responded to the ban with an attack on Twitter, which she said is “an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.”

Twitter had temporarily suspended Greene’s account for 12 hours in July, and again for a week in August — her fourth strike — following earlier tweets pushing COVID-19 misinformation about vaccines.