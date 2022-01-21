Adams Says ‘It’s Our City Against the Killers’ After Two Cops Are Gunned Down

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to members of the media at Harlem Hospital on January 21, 2022. Photo: Getty Images

Mayor Eric Adams issued a declaration of war on gun violence on Friday night following the shooting of two NYPD officers in Harlem. One of the officers was killed and the other is clinging to life. They were the third and fourth NYPD officers to be shot in the line of duty in less than 72 hours.

“It is our city against the killers,” Adams said during an emotionally charged press conference at Harlem Hospital, where the officers were rushed following the shooting. Adams called what happened an “attack on the city of New York” and “the children and families of this city.” The new mayor denounced gun manufacturers and traffickers “carving highways of death, destroying our communities” and blamed federal authorities for not stanching the flow of illegal firearms into the city.

Eric Adams speaks at a news conference after two NYPD officers were shot, one fatally, in Harlem: "It is our city, against the killers ... this was an attack on the City of New York. It is an attack on the children and families of this city."

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, three NYPD officers responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance placed by a mother of two in an apartment on 135th Street near Lenox Avenue in Harlem. The officers entered the residence, with two proceeding down a long narrow hallway towards a single bedroom. That’s when, officials said, the bedroom door swung open and numerous shots were fired by the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, who was on probation for a felony narcotics conviction and had a long criminal record. As McNeil attempted to leave, the third officer shot him. There are unconfirmed reports that the suspect was killed. The third officer sustained no major injuries.

Police officers lock down the scene after two NYPD officers were shot in Harlem on January 21 in New York City. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Officials said the gunman was armed with a stolen Glock handgun that was outfitted with an extended magazine capable of holding 40 additional rounds of ammunition.

This is the gun used, it has a drum magazine.

The still-unidentified 22-year-old officer who was killed on Friday is the first NYPD officer to be fatally shot in the line of duty since 2019.

Members of the FDNY salute an NYPD procession leaving Harlem Hospital with the body of the fallen officer. He was 22-years-old, a son and a husband.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who joined the NYPD at the start of the month, was visibly shaken as she addressed the press outside of the hospital on Friday, flanked by dozens of cops. Sewell described the slain officer as a “son, husband, and friend” who “was killed because he did what we asked him to do,” her voice crackling with pain and fury. Speaking for the nation’s largest police department, she said “we are mourning and we are angry.”

A frustrated NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell speaks out from Harlem Hospital on Officer Killed:"I am struggling to find the words to express the tragedy we are enduring."

Friday night’s shooting was the third incident in less than 72 hours in which NYPD officers were shot in the line of duty. An officer was shot in the leg late Tuesday night in the Bronx while scuffling with an armed suspect; another officer was shot in the leg through a door early Thursday morning while serving a search warrant in Staten Island.

Adams, who retired from the NYPD as a captain, ran for mayor with a campaign focused on battling back a rise in violence. Just three weeks into the Adams administration, there have already been several high-profile violent crimes in the city. Earlier on Friday, Adams attended a vigil in the Bronx for an 11-month-old girl who was struck in the face by a stray bullet on Wednesday night. Last week in East Harlem, a 19-year-old Burger King employee, Kristal Bayron-Nieves, was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery. A day later, a 40-year-old woman, Michelle Go, was killed in a Times Square subway station after a man pushed her onto the subway track in front of an oncoming train. On January 1, an off-duty cop was shot in the head while sleeping in his car between shifts in the parking lot of the 25th Precinct station house in Harlem. So far, as the New York Times noted Friday, Adams has not released a comprehensive plan as mayor to combat gun crime.

This post has been updated throughout.