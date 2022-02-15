De Blasio Lets Down Unknown Number of People, Won’t Run for Congress

Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Bill de Blasio won’t be running for Congress after all.

The former mayor took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm he won’t be joining the race for New York’s 11th Congressional District. Under the newly approved congressional map, the district has been redrawn to include bluer Brooklyn neighborhoods such as Park Slope, de Blasio’s home, in addition to the more conservative Staten Island. He said that connecting with elected leaders and the district community was “gratifying,” but ultimately he decided against a campaign.

Back in January, I made a decision to focus on advocating for policies that would continue to drive down income inequality in New York - one of my proudest achievements. I'm going to stick with that decision - it was the right one then and it remains so (2/2) — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) February 15, 2022

Following the news of the new boundaries, there were reports that de Blasio was considering a run. Such a move would have placed de Blasio in a primary with former representative Max Rose, who is running for his old seat, with the winner going head to head with Republican incumbent Nicole Malliotakis, who has challenged both men before.