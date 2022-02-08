Democratic Governors Begin to Ease Mask Requirements

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy speaks to reporters during a briefing in Trenton on Monday. Photo: Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that his administration’s school mask mandate will end March 7. During the briefing, he took time to thank students and school employees for complying with the masking order “without problem or protest” following the return to in-person learning.

“You’re the reason we’re ready to take this step,” Murphy said.

Murphy joins a wave of Democratic governors who have eased or completely ended mask mandates in their states. Monday featured similar announcements from the governors of California, Connecticut, and Delaware.

John Carney, the governor of Delaware, declared that the state’s universal indoor mask mandate will end Friday, but he extended the requirement for both public and private schools until March 31. In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont announced plans to stop mandating mask-wearing in schools February 28.

On the West Coast, California governor Gavin Newsom said vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor settings. The unvaccinated and students in schools will still have to don a mask while indoors. The Oregon Health Authority said it will be rolling back the state’s requirement for schools and indoor spaces no later than March 31.

As cases of the Omicron variant have begun to wane in parts of the country, there has been more pressure on local and state governments to do away with mask requirements, particularly in schools. Growing COVID-vaccine eligibility in recent months has made the pressure more acute; 5- to 11-year-olds have had access to the vaccine since November, and a vaccine for children under 5 is seemingly on the horizon.

The issue of masking continues to be politicized. On his first day in office, Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, signed an executive order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates in schools. Democratic politicians who have been supportive of masks, like Newsom and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, have been criticized after being photographed maskless in public. Both said they only removed their masks for the photo.

The White House continues to echo the guidance set by the CDC, which still recommends universal masking for schools regardless of vaccination status.

“Our advice to every school district is to abide by public-health guidelines. It continues to be at this point that the CDC is advising that masks can delay, reduce transmission. There are also a number of other mitigation measures that we put in place, but that continues to be CDC guidance,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul instituted a statewide mask mandate for all indoor spaces in December. It was extended through February despite facing a legal challenge. Hochul is expected to address the future of the state’s mask requirements Wednesday; the Albany Times-Union reports that her administration is likely to ease the restriction on businesses but renew the mandate for schools. It is currently set to expire February 21.