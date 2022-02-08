The Big Dumb Bitcoin-Laundering Scheme (Feat. Bad Rap)

Heather Morgan, a.k.a. Razzlekhan, one of two arrested on Tuesday in a bitcoin-laundering scheme. Photo: Screenshot via YouTube

One of the biggest heists in U.S. history might have also been one of the strangest and saddest. On Tuesday morning, FBI agents arrested a husband and wife in Manhattan on allegations of fraud and money laundering bitcoins stolen from an online cryptocurrency exchange in 2016 — seizing around $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency, which would make it not only one of the biggest known hacks, but one of the largest robberies ever.

In a 20-page statement, IRS criminal agent Christopher Janczewski alleges that Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, had moved 119,754 bitcoins through a series of crypto wallets in maneuvers that were designed to evade authorities. (Janczewski doesn’t claim that they were the ones who were actually behind the 2016 hack of the Hong Kong exchange Bitfinex, where the coins were allegedly stolen from).

Who are these two? Lichtenstein is a tech entrepreneur of a few minor companies. But Morgan — wow: She is a self-described “serial entrepreneur,” once-prolific Forbes contributor, and amateur rapper who calls herself Razzlekhan and has released tracks (via “WEIRD AF” music videos) about crypto and being an entrepreneur and a hot grandma.

You might think that being an alleged robber would be good for one’s rap career, since it would give her a lot of money, but not with Morgan. The problem with a hack this big and notorious is that the cryptocurrency was soon blacklisted, meaning that whoever had it couldn’t redeem it for cash or trade it on reputable exchanges. According to the Feds, one of the few ways that they were able to actually use the money was by buying a $500 Walmart gift card. In fact, most of the digital currency was stashed in crypto wallets for years and hardly moved. (The Feds caught Lichtenstein and Morgan after hacking into their computers and finding folders called “personas” and “passport ideas,” though it’s not clear if any of these identities included Morgan’s rap persona.) As of press time, information about how to contact them or their lawyers wasn’t yet available, but there is much worth exploring in the music.

Here’s a typical boast from Morgan’s song “Rap Anthem for Misfits and Weirdos”: “Razzlekhan’s the name / the hot grandma you really want to bang.” (The reference to being a grandma appears to be about her aesthetic.)

“Never been much for romance / rather do my jerk-off dance,” is the opening lyric to a song called “Pho King Badd Bhech,” which was allegedly “inspired by the real experiences faced by a female tech CEO in Silicon Valley and New York.”

In a 2019 Forbes post, Morgan said she discovered “an unrealized passion for rap” after suffering burnout as a business copywriter. (“Whether you’re writing an ebook on business best practices or working on a rap song, it’s best to go with the flow,” she advises in the piece.)

During the pandemic, Morgan began to lean into the influencer aesthetic, discussing how rapping can cure “CEO burnout” and posting clips of her method of “berazzling,” which involves painting Cole Haan loafers green and orange — a look she says was inspired by Christian Louboutin and “the movie The Joker.”

In a few bars rapping about the aesthetic, she boasts she is the “Turkish Martha Stewart,” who also quite famously got in hot water with the Feds over financial schemes, albeit after less rhyming.

This post has been updated.﻿