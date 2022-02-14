Los Angeles Won the Super Bowl In More Ways Than One

Leonard Floyd #54 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

At his impressively obfuscatory annual press conference on Wednesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell didn’t exactly set the room on fire. He mostly stuck to his his unique brand of middle-manager bro-corporate brand speak, then addressed the recent racial discrimination lawsuit from former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores with what my colleague and podcast co-host LZ Granderson correctly labeled as “saying nothing, but with empathy.” But one thing did make Goodell light up and downright beam: Every time he got to talk about Los Angeles.

Much can be said about the Super Bowl itself on Sunday night — the riveting game that ended, frustratingly, with debated calls from the official and some super-shaky play-calling; the Rock’s pregame stint as a hype man for a league (that he is ostensibly competing against); the odd and occasionally disturbing commercials; the instant all-timer of a halftime show; whatever the hell Joe Burrow was wearing pregame — but the one thing that everyone could agree on was that they picked the exact perfect place to have the Super Bowl. After a decade or so of Super Bowls held in Indianapolis, Detroit, Minneapolis, Jacksonville, Santa Clara, and, infamously, the frozen public transit disaster that was East Rutherford in 2014, this year the Super Bowl returned to its roots in Los Angeles County. L.A. hosted the first ever Super Bowl in 1967, but none since 1993 — and it will definitely not be another 29 years until the big game returns.

Goodell admitted as much in his press conference, saying Los Angeles will be a “regular Super Bowl stop.” And regardless of what the game was like, everything about the week out here made you feel like they should maybe just have it here every year. The weather was unseasonably warm without a cloud in the sky (this ended up being the hottest Super Bowl ever, at a perfectly comfortable 84 degrees). The Super Bowl social scene finally felt pandemic-free, and wherever you went, pretty much anywhere in the greater L.A. area, you were surrounded by visiting fans from Cincinnati, who took over whole swaths of town. (Even though the game was played in the Rams’ home stadium, there were far more cheers for the Bengals, who were appearing in their first Super Bowl in 33 years.) The onslaught of Bengals fans reminded you what the Super Bowl once was and was initially meant to be all along: a warm place for people from cold places to go in February.

The whole night, and the whole week, felt like a celebration of the city. The halftime show may have been a nostalgia-laded ode to the albums your parents kept telling you not to listen to, but it was also a glorious tribute to L.A., specifically Compton, and to West Coast rap itself (though the unvaccinated Ice Cube was sadly missing from the show).

Snoop Dogg performing during the halftime show. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

SoFi Stadium, the impressive, partially subterranean Inglewood behemoth that opened for the 2020 season to zero in-person fans, got its first real closeup to glowing reviews. The building reportedly cost nearly $6 billion to build and absolutely looks like it, like a stadium aliens built in the future and then went back in time to bestow upon us. The place is so incredible it’s almost a tourist destination by itself.

What a stadium. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

And then the Rams actually went out and won the game, becoming the second team in two years (and the second team ever) to win the Super Bowl on their home field (even if it often felt like there were more Bengals fans in the building than Rams fans). On the NFL’s big Los Angeles night, the league got the fairy tale ending of the Rams winning at the Super Bowl’s big homecoming.

It also felt a little bit like a victory the NFL — and definitely the Rams brass — hadn’t necessarily deserved. From 1995 to 2015, there was no NFL team in Los Angeles, and that 21-year span was a period of explosive growth for the league and arguably when it became the new national pastime. Yet Los Angeles, during that time, mostly served as a threat owners of franchises in other cities could use to force local municipalities to build them fancy new stadiums. Then Stan Kroenke, the Rams (and Arsenal) owner, bought land in 2015 outside Hollywood Park in L.A. and strong-armed his way out of a contract with the city of St. Louis, where his team was obligated to stay for 30 years (his move ended up costing the league $790 million). Kroenke got the stadium built, moved his team there (setting off a contest among franchises to become the other team to share the stadium, with the San Diego Chargers ultimately winning), and then, on Sunday night, got himself a Super Bowl title and a big happy ending: a Los Angeles football team winning a championship for the first time since the Raiders in 1984. He may be reviled in St. Louis (and North London, for that matter — Go Gunners), but Kroenke still got everything he wanted. Maybe even a little bit more.

And so did the NFL. The first thing Goodell said after the game was “that was a Hollywood ending,” and he complimented Kroneke on building “the world’s greatest stadium.” Los Angeles is now integral to the future of the league. (The NHL even moved its media arm to the Hollywood Park area, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see more and more NFL offices shifted out there over the next couple decades.) Someday soon, it will seem absolutely absurd that the NFL and Los Angeles were estranged from each other for so long. Sunday night was their eternal reconciliation. They’ll never be apart again.