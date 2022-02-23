The Manhattan DA’s Trump Investigation Looks Like It’s in Deep Trouble

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The top prosecutors investigating Donald Trump resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz bowed out after Alvin Bragg, the new DA, “indicated to them that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Mr. Trump.”

The investigators are said to have postponed a plan to question at least one witness before the grand jury investigating Trump’s business practices late last month, and the Times reports that no one has been brought before the jury in at least a month. The criminal probe hasn’t advanced much since last summer when it brought charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. (It appears prosecutors have been unsuccessful in their efforts to flip Trump’s longtime money man.) The reasons for Bragg’s reported doubts about the inquiry are not yet known, though a deadline is fast approaching: The grand jury’s term is set to expire in April after it was extended by the previous DA, Cyrus Vance Jr., who had said he would make a determination on whether to charge Trump by the end of his term.

The news is a bright spot for the former president following a tough few days in the parallel civil investigation led by the office of Letitia James, the New York State attorney general. Last week, a federal judge ruled that Trump and two of his children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, must testify in that civil probe into alleged fraud at the Trump Organization.