The former New York mayor never ceases to amaze, and not in a good way. Photo: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Turns out that the 2020 appearance of Sarah Palin performing “Baby Got Back” dressed a colorful bear on The Masked Singer was not the show’s low point. Now we are told by Deadline that an upcoming episode of the show will feature Rudy Giuliani, who most recently starred as Donald Trump’s election-coup engineer. We do not know at this point what costume Rudy was wearing or what song he was singing or — God help us — dancing to. Perhaps a hit song from his heyday, Modern English’s “I Melt With You,” would be appropriate after his famous November 2020 presser in which his hair dye streamed down his face, to say nothing of Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Giuliani has some experience with the Masked Singer genre, as reflected in his bizarre 1997 appearance in drag as “a Republican pretending to be a Democrat pretending to be a Republican” alongside the cast of the hit Broadway play Victor/Victoria. Nowadays, nobody doubts his MAGA political identity, which may be why two of The Masked Singer’s judges, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, reportedly left the stage when Rudy was unmasked.

If it ever gets aired, it will likely be must-see TV, whether or not Giuliani’s many high jinks on behalf of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential results land him in legal hot water or the kind of social isolation that might convince major TV networks to stay far away from him. Rudy might be the one guy capable of making Sarah Palin respectable.