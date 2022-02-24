Video: The Harrowing First Hours of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Early Thursday morning in Ukraine, as Vladimir Putin announced a long-dreaded “special military action,” Russian forces began aerial attacks on cities across the country and rolling tanks across the border — the first salvos of a full-scale invasion. Hours later, dozens of civilians had already been reported dead. Videos of the destruction, its aftermath, and its consequences poured in from around Ukraine and beyond. Below is some of the most striking verified footage.
Russian troops appear to take the country’s main airport:
An aerial assault on the airport:
The aftermath of an attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city:
Russian tanks roll toward Ukraine:
Civilians hide underground from Russian attack:
Russian helicopters fire at an airport (embedded in story):
In an ironic twist, Russia was chairing a United Nations security-council meeting just as Putin announced his plans for attack. Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, called on his Russian counterpart , Vassily Nebenzia, to stop the violence in an unusually personal exchange. Syslysya then delivered a damning rebuke, after which Nebenzia abruptly ended the meeting.
Putin made dire threats in his speech announcing war:
Air-raid sirens in Kyiv immediately followed Putin’s speech:
Kyiv’s residents rushed to leave the city:
Russian troops ready to combat protests in Moscow:
A sizable Moscow protest:
A protest in St. Petersburg:
St. Petersburg protest:
Keeping things light in Odessa:
Playing piano through the madness: