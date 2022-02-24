Video: The Harrowing First Hours of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

A woman stands in a street as black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Early Thursday morning in Ukraine, as Vladimir Putin announced a long-dreaded “special military action,” Russian forces began aerial attacks on cities across the country and rolling tanks across the border — the first salvos of a full-scale invasion. Hours later, dozens of civilians had already been reported dead. Videos of the destruction, its aftermath, and its consequences poured in from around Ukraine and beyond. Below is some of the most striking verified footage.

Russian troops appear to take the country’s main airport:

This is absolutely insane. CNN is literally standing next to Russian forces as they take a Ukrainian airport just outside of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/Nif9xxs8Mx — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) February 24, 2022

An aerial assault on the airport:

Confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. A large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters on Antonov International Airport in Hostomel. Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; it’s just 15 minutes west of the capital ring road. pic.twitter.com/JhlyVktVRC — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

The aftermath of an attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city:

Video on Thursday showed burning apartment buildings near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. The footage is evidence of a possible attack on civilian infrastructure.https://t.co/RuuvTtW1TI pic.twitter.com/pSBq6hNnGj — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

Russian tanks roll toward Ukraine:

Russian tanks rolling past @fpleitgenCNN while he's live on air. "That is the road leading to Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/N02h0whaHQ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 24, 2022

Civilians hide underground from Russian attack:

Hundreds of people, including many women and children are currently taking shelter inside a subway station in Kharkiv, #Ukraine as explosions are heard in the city. @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/ZddeHqlMvU — Salwan Georges (@salwangeorges) February 24, 2022

Russian helicopters fire at an airport (embedded in story):

Video footage verified by The New York Times captures the most intense fighting seen so far near Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. It shows Russian helicopters attacking an airport, and appears to show at least one being shot down.https://t.co/OdphCXewKl — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

In an ironic twist, Russia was chairing a United Nations security-council meeting just as Putin announced his plans for attack. Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, called on his Russian counterpart , Vassily Nebenzia, to stop the violence in an unusually personal exchange. Syslysya then delivered a damning rebuke, after which Nebenzia abruptly ended the meeting.

Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador directly addressed his Russian counterpart at conclusion of U.N. Security Council meeting: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, Ambassador.” https://t.co/iqOY0jHTUu pic.twitter.com/sybeINLSJj — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022

Putin made dire threats in his speech announcing war:

Putin claimed the goal of the attack was the “demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine,” & warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen,” Within minutes after the speech, Kyiv was under attack pic.twitter.com/KFKMqywa1o — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) February 24, 2022

Air-raid sirens in Kyiv immediately followed Putin’s speech:

Air raid sirens sound in Kyiv after Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine. https://t.co/mSLyAPWJRI pic.twitter.com/OPjSrwlJWt — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022

Kyiv’s residents rushed to leave the city:

#Kyiv is in huge traffic jams. People are in a hurry to leave the capital. The Ministry of Internal Affairs asks the residents of Kyiv not to leave the city right now, so as not to create traffic jams. pic.twitter.com/1AwOFN4M7Y — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 24, 2022

Russian troops ready to combat protests in Moscow:

Police on the streets of Moscow, Russia tonight. A protest has been called against Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. It is unsanctioned and police are clearly ready to use force against protesters. pic.twitter.com/xsqOpA3rhQ — Emma Burrows (@EJ_Burrows) February 24, 2022

A sizable Moscow protest:

Pushkin Square, maybe less than 1000 meters from Red Square and the Kremlin, is the cite of a significant protest. These people know the risks of challenging the regime. They’re on the street in-spite of major personal costs. pic.twitter.com/bYEfbO91xG — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 24, 2022

A protest in St. Petersburg:

St. Petersburg protest:

Quite a crowd of anti-war protesters outside the Great Gostiny Dvor in St. Petersburg. Police have reportedly arrested more than 180 people, but there are many more left standing. Video from Anna Klimenko. pic.twitter.com/pZu35u1dRx — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) February 24, 2022

Keeping things light in Odessa:

Ukrainian Jews in Odessa dance to keep their spirits up while waiting for buses to evacuate them abroad.



"We were trying to lift the spirits of those leaving and now on the way to the border," a community leader told me pic.twitter.com/HUEX4E2xzX — Sam Sokol (@SamuelSokol) February 24, 2022

Playing piano through the madness:

A young boy plays the piano in a Kharkiv hotel lobby as unconfirmed reports come in that Russians troops are advancing on the city. pic.twitter.com/bWFvgM1N7X — Whitney Leaming (@wleaming) February 24, 2022