Trump Attack on Biden’s Competence Misspells ‘Incompetent’

The Twitter ban on Donald Trump has forced the former president to communicate in the more traditional medium of the press release. Trump, alas, has chosen to discard most of the conventions of the medium, which are usually outsourced to communications professionals. Trump has not even bothered to employ spell-checkers, instead firing off enraged missives while he’s still mad, without taking even a few seconds to have an intern read it over and make sure he hasn’t, say, committed a simple error that turns his attack into a comical self-own.

Trump’s latest press release attempts to call the Biden administration incompetent, but instead describes it as “incompentent.”

In case you’ve forgotten what the Trump presidency was like, it was basically this, every day.