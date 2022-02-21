Trump’s Social Network App Launches Without a Social Network

Photo-Illustration: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The app for former president and failed blogger Donald Trump’s MAGA-friendly Twitter clone has been launched in Apple’s App Store, but the network itself does not appear to have been at all ready for prime time — or at least actual users. While the app for Trump’s Truth Social platform is far more tangible than the branded meat he once claimed to sell, it’s not clear that anyone who has downloaded the app has been able to post their own “Truths” (which is what the network calls tweets) or see, like, or “ReTruth” anyone else’s.

The New York Times reported Friday that the Truth Social network, which has apparently been in beta since December, was originally supposed to be launched to the public this President’s Day, but the launch date had to be bumped to late March. In early January, the Washington Post reported on the slow progress, noting that it could take months for the network to be fully functional, that it wasn’t clear whether or not the project was adequately staffed, and that Trump has been frustrated with the pace of development, especially since he had turned down offers to partner with other right-wing social network startups, including the already launched sites Gettr and Parler.

It thus appears that Trump Media & Technology Group — the parent company behind Truth Social being run by Devin Nunes, a former California congressman and alleged dairy farmer who tried and failed to sue a tweeting cow — just decided to release the app by itself. The iOS app, which was the No. 1 free app in the App Store on Monday, is at least somewhat functional: just like the Truth Social website, it allows people to sign up for the waiting list to become users if and when the network ever becomes usable. But there have also been widespread anecdotal reports of people experiencing a range of technical issues while attempting to create accounts. (By the way, Truth Social has for some reason decided to call its users “Truth Sayers” — not “Truthers.”)

I tried to read the Truth Social Terms of Service, but when I click the link from the homepage, I get redirected to a 404 page. Same thing happens when I try to read the privacy policy. And when I try to sign up for the waitlist, I get sent to a 405 page. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 21, 2022

Android users will need to wait to join the waiting list using an app; the status of the Android Truth Social app is still “coming soon.” Another potential issue for Truth Social, other than its derivative website design, is the investigation by federal regulators into the SPAC merger Trump Media & Technology Group is attempting.

Whatever the various holdups, the Republican Party has already been blasting out texts promoting the availability of the premature iOS app, as an apparent part of the GOP’s ongoing evolution into a tag-along marketer for an aggrieved private citizen and his private for-profit enterprises.

The RNC is just massively promoting Trump's new platform in their texting program.



The links go the RNC's WinRed pages but it is still a significant boost for a national party to be hyping and raising awareness of a new private business so aggressively. pic.twitter.com/oihiJWZIiL — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 21, 2022

